Google Canada Announces Important Investment in Canadian News





Investment supports local, regional, and national journalism across the country

Google Canada logo (CNW group / GoogleCanada)

Toronto, June 24, 2021 / CNW /-Today, Google Canada announced a major investment to support Canadian newsrooms and journalists across the country.

First, Google Canada announced that it has signed a contract with a Canadian publisher for Google News Showcase, a new product and licensing program that provides customizable space for Google News and Discover news content. These deals help support the Canadian News Room, which provides comprehensive, general interest news to the servicing community.

This long-term investment helps news organizations create, distribute, and explain important information to their readers. Signed Canadian publishers include Black Press Media, Glacier Media, The Globe and Mail, Mtro Mdia, Narcity Media, SaltWire Network, Village Media and Winnipeg Free Press. Together, the publisher, announced today, represents coast-to-coast-to-coast-to-coast news organizations in more than 70 countries, regions and communities in both official languages.

Sabrina Geremia, Vice President and Country Head of Google Canada, said: “Canada journalists are a lifeline and stay connected to important information such as stay-at-home order changes and vaccination locations and timings. As we get out of this crisis, Google Canada will help us sustainably. Canada’s news ecosystem. Paying directly to publishers through the GoogleNewsShowcase program to expand the Google News Initiative’s efforts in Canada to digitally reach 5,000 Canadian journalists over the next three years. By training our skills, our commitment to supporting Canadian news has become stronger than ever.

As part of the license agreement, we pay news organizations for access to some paywall content, giving Canadians access to a variety of news content. We work closely with the press to determine the right amount of content to share and help facilitate subscriptions when users experience the benefits of subscribing to a prestigious press.

The story continues

Under the signed publisher agreement announced today, Google is actively in talks with additional publishers across the country to expand its Google News Showcase initiative and enhance access to Canadian news. .. We look forward to launching our products here in the near future.

The news showcase is just one part of Google’s overall commitment to the Canadian news ecosystem. Today, Google Canada is also announcing new investments from the Google News Initiative (GNI), a comprehensive effort to help journalism thrive in the digital age. New investments are in three main areas:

Journalist Digital Skills Training:

Business Sustainability Support:

Promoting News Innovation:

Today’s news represents a common goal that Google and Canadian news publishers are focusing on: the long-term success of journalism in Canada. To that end, Google is playing a constructive role and working with publishers to help Canadians achieve a sustainable future of reliable news for years to come. ..

What publishers are saying about news showcases

“We are pleased that Google has stepped up to the plate and signed an important partnership with Black Press Media and others. There are many other benefits as part of Google’s contract to help further develop its digital properties. Yes. Make sure Google also helps small independent newspapers and websites adapt to the growing digital world. “

“The Google News Showcase helps to support news from large and small communities in Canada and improve access to daily content. In addition, Glacier Media and its partners benefit directly from the Google News initiative. A new initiative to train more than 5,000 journalists Canada will help communities across the country by strengthening digital skills and providing business-oriented workshops for small and medium-sized news organizations over the next three years. “

“The Google News Showcase introduces award-winning journalism to more readers. We’re excited to count Google as a global strategic partner. Reaching new audiences and how Gloves are in everyday life Demonstrating how value can be added continues to expand Canada’s largest digital subscriber base. This long-term, comprehensive partnership not only supports journalists’ extraordinary work, but also leads to innovation. It also helps to accelerate your ongoing investment and improve your readership. Experience. “

“Our partnership will help strengthen our efforts to create original local journalism content and strengthen our mission to give the citizens of Montreal and Quebec City a say. GNI training is ours. It’s a source of inspiration for the team. “

“Such an investment not only benefits us financially as a publisher and helps recruit talented journalists across the country, but has never considered Narcity as a daily local news source. By attracting new readers, we will broaden the distribution of viewers. “

“The Google News Showcase helps to highlight our best local content and put it in front of more people.”

“We are excited to work with the Google team as part of our news showcase. We are confident that this project will have a positive impact on the future of the local news ecosystem here in Canada.”

“We are delighted to be part of this new project by Google to present our readers with fact-based and independent journalism and connect to trusted news sources, which will significantly enhance our business and increase the number of users. The work will be published to provide a more sustainable and long-term model of local news. “

What publishers are saying about the Google News initiative

When Halifax Examiner joined GNI Startup Labs, I was cautiously optimistic that it would be worth it. But the actual experience was beyond what I had dreamed of. Examiner, thanks to talking to other media operators who are having a hard time understanding our industry, and especially thanks to working hand in hand with the coach who guided us on our challenges. Has made our business model deeper and more fruitful. An approach to revenue and a way to grow for the future. “

“Google has provided important training and support for advertising sales, building reader revenue from growing digital subscriptions, and developing editing skills. Google has also directly supported the newsroom. Deep in COVID’s coverage, I was able to hire a summer. An intern thanks to a Google grant. Reader Bridge, which works with previously poorly serviced communities to provide a more diverse and representative journalism. The project was only possible when Google stepped up. “

“We have gained valuable insights, learning and opportunities through our collaboration with the Google News Initiative. This is an effort to strengthen the community we serve and grow local journalism across our network of local news websites. Helped to move forward.

About Google Canada

Google’s mission is to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. As a global technology leader, Google’s innovations in web search and advertising have made websites a top property on the Internet, making the brand one of the most recognized in the world. With offices in Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, Google Canada has more than 2,000 Canadian Google employees working in engineering, AI research, sales and marketing teams.

