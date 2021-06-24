Technological innovation called EdTech





With the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps the quiet pandemic that followed in its footsteps was the turmoil that followed providing education around the world. The education ecosystem has struggled to confront this opportunity and ensure that it provides timely and appropriate education to address the near-uniform blockades around the world. Some countries are better off dealing with the crisis as they already have a sound technology base that has been quickly mobilized to deal with distance learning modalities that have a limited population or have to adapt. I was ready. But other people like Pakistan had a wider range of problems to deal with. Already a volatile economy to accommodate a population of over 200 million, 24.3% of them live below the poverty line, about 15% have internet access and own a smartphone. Was about 43%, which was difficult. To devise strategies that will help curb the educational crisis that has accumulated in the country.

Consecutive school closures meant that students were deprived of the learning flow that had continued prior to the aforementioned closures. The government has truly intervened in various initiatives in collaboration with other institutions within Pakistan’s education ecosystem. Distance learning, using a technological innovation here called EdTech, has been rapidly adapted in a way that guarantees access. There were two spectra in which these initiatives were carried out. Given the restricted access to the Internet within Pakistan, low-tech initiatives have also been adopted to accommodate a wider range. Regarding low-tech initiatives, Tele School and Radio School have been launched for students across the country. Internet access covers only about 15% of the population, but about 70% of the population has access to television and 96% of the population has access to radio.

With this in mind, the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) has launched the aforementioned initiative in collaboration with Digital Pakistan. Parents can register to receive up-to-date information on both radio and TeleSchool class schedules by sending a text message to 8228. Content was broadcast daily in Class I through VIII. An interesting feature of both of these initiatives is that if a lecture is missed, students will have access to recorded lectures uploaded by difficulty on the official MoFEPT website. The content is innovative, crisp, and instantly catches the attention of viewers of all ages. These programs focus on literacy and math skills. These recorded lectures are not the only ones on the E-Taleem portal on the MoFEPT website. The portal includes a digital platform developed by the ministry in collaboration with the SABAQ Foundation, Knowledge Platform, Taleemabad and others. These platforms offer interactive games, cartoons, infotainment series, and recorded lectures. All of these are designed to help students recover from learning losses that occur during a pandemic. One of the most unique EdTech initiatives is the Inclusive Education section of the E-Taleem portal. The ministry has partnered with WonderTree to design content that only meets the needs of students with disabilities for the development of cognitive and motor skills.

Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that MoFEPT covers all the basics in that it devises a strategy for combating the lag that occurs in the system as a result of a pandemic. Not only did they succeed in devising a mechanism for efficiently transmitting knowledge, but they also achieved it in an interactive and fun way. The story surrounding the inefficiency of the Pakistani state’s response is often seen in the media, but it’s probably time to justify it.

Published in Express Tribune on June 24, 2021.

