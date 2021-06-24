John McAfee found dead in a Spanish prison cellExBulletin





According to McAfee lawyers, antivirus software founder John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish cell on Wednesday.Hide Alan Diaz / AP captions

Switch captions Alan Diaz / AP

Alan Diaz / AP

According to McAfee lawyers, American software pioneer John McAfee, 75, was found dead Wednesday in a cell in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Only a few hours ago, a Spanish court approved McAfee’s delivery to the United States, where he was brought to justice for federal tax evasion.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death.

McAfee is a quirky and exaggerated billionaire known for his eponymous antivirus software, selling shares in the company in the mid-1990s, traveling around the world, and frequently facing legal issues. I encountered.

Eventually, he landed on an island off the coast of Belize, where he ran a raging party and a palace estate known as the site of illegal activity. He fled his property after being nominated as a suspect in the murder there.

McAfee bragged about tax avoidance in a 2019 tweet, as federal agents focused on him.

He couldn’t run forever.

McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020 for concealing yachts and other assets without filing tax returns in Tennessee between 2014 and 2018.

I haven’t filed a tax return for 8 years. why? 1: Taxation is illegal. 2: I have already paid tens of millions and received Jack Sit at the service. 3. I have finished making money. I live on cash from McAfee. My net income is negative. But I’m the main target of the IRS. here I am.

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 3, 2019

In another investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission allegedly sued McAfee for a “pump and dump scheme” and provided $ 23 million in private compensation by pushing cryptocurrencies on its Twitter page.

Also from October 2020, according to the SEC proceedings, “McAfee’s recommendations were virtually false and misleading.”

Federal authorities also filed a civil suit against McAfee for the same proceedings.

McAfee lawyer Nishay Sanan told NPR that he intends to fight all charges.

“This is also the US government trying to get rid of John McAfee, and it will always be,” Sanan said. “This man was a fighter, and in the minds of everyone who knows him, he will always be a fighter.”

There was even more legal cloud that depended on McAfee.

In 2012, he was arrested in Guatemala and charged with illegal entry. He sought political asylum after boarding a touted plane from his home in Belize after his neighbor was murdered. Investigators said McAfee was “a person of interest” in the murder.

John McAfee talks to media outside the Beacon Hotel where he stayed after arriving in December 2012 from Guatemala in Miami Beach, Florida. According to his lawyer, McAfee was found dead in a Spanish cell on Wednesday.Joe Raidle / Getty Images Hide Captions

Switch captions Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Joe Ladle / Getty Images

McAfee’s Belize Island house was known as the Party House and was home to a number of large dogs as well as many women. His former neighbor, Gregory Fall, reportedly complained about the animals. One day, McAfee discovered that the dog was poisoned. Shortly thereafter, Fall was found dead.

McAfee spokesman Brian Fitzgerald told NPR in 2012 that “John definitely had nothing to do with it.”

McAfee was proud to betray the authorities. He once boasted of fleeing the police as a German tourist at Speedo, and at another time dressed as an angry homeless man.

He once claimed in a 2015 interview with Tennessee television station WBBJ that he would be interviewed with a gun loaded in both hands.

“There is little sense of security and peace of mind, except that we are armed in the bedroom with the doors locked,” McAfee told the station.

Nevertheless, he tried twice to run for president.

In 2015, McAfee announced a bid for the White House using libertarian values ​​and a cyberparty partnership created in honor of Silicon Valley in the past.

“Personal freedom and personal privacy are paramount,” McAfee told Larry King about the presidential election. “I have been imprisoned many times. I am a civil disobedience.”

CeCeCraig, a former McAfee house manager in Woodland Park, Colorado, said he had lived on McAfee’s property for years in the early 2000s and knew the bright side of the software legend.

“I made the most of John McAfee. He was really hooked on his yoga retreat. He loved playing the grand piano. We hike a lot on his land. I did, “she told NPR. “I learned a lot from him. When I lived with him, he was categorically opposed to drugs and alcohol to focus on his yoga,” she said.

“He was a nerd. That’s the way I’ve always seen him.”

In one of his last interviews, on a Delphi podcast, just before he was arrested in Spain, McAfee wore a blazer and sunglasses, yelled at the host about Bitcoin and cursed. He also expressed contempt for income tax. When asked if that meant he didn’t want to return to the United States, he replied promptly.

“No, I want to live in America. I just can’t,” he said. “They won’t let me back, what can I say to you?”

Carrie Khan of NPR contributed to the report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos