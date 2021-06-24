Machine Learning with Google’s BigQuery | Christian Lauer June 2021





Easy way to create and deploy ML models using SQL Photo by Peter Olexa with Unsplash

The traditional approach of extracting data from a data warehouse or data lake and using it to clean up, transform, and build models is “bringing compute to the data” or “bringing machine learning / algorithms to the data.” It is gradually being replaced by a new approach called. [1].. In particular, major providers such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft offer linking and machine learning services such as databases and data warehouses, eliminating the need to integrate data into other platforms and systems. In services like Google’s BigQuery, traditional database systems are internally extended using ML tools. [2]..

Benefits of the new approach include infrastructure simplification. Looking at the simplified architecture below, it becomes clear that if the services are already able to communicate with each other in a cloud environment or are integrated into the service, then no more interfaces to third-party systems are needed. .. This greatly reduces the setup and maintenance of these environments.

Image of the classical analytical process architecture by the author

Another important factor is the ability to significantly streamline the data science process. Every data scientist and engineer knows how long the process will take, so the approach of having everything you need for your cloud environment and services greatly simplifies this process.

Image of integrated data lake and analytics platform by author

The third point is the simplification of programmability. For example, analysts can easily perform machine learning tasks simply by using SQL. The following illustrates this with a simple BigQuery example. If you want to dig deeper into the topic of data platform modernization, you may find this article interesting.

We’ll use BigQuery and its ML capabilities to prove a little showcase and how the solution simplifies the data analysis process. We used a public dataset that included all wholesale liquor purchases in Iowa.

In this example, I just wanted to perform clustering. This example is very simplistic, but it very well illustrates the possibilities and steps you need to perform.

Step 1: Create a model

Create or replace model data.iowa_bottle_clusters option (model_type = kmeans, num_clusters = 3, distance_type = euclidean) ASSELECT item_description, AVG (state_bottle_cost) AS state_bottle_cost, FROM `bigquery-public-data.iowa_liquor_sales.sales`WHERE = 2018GROUP

In the above, you can see that we used the k-Means algorithm and set the number of clusters parameter to 3. My idea for this very simplified example is to use the variable state_bottle_paid (the amount paid by the alcoholic beverage department for each bottle of liquor ordered) to divide it into three price categories.

Step 2: Evaluate the model

After you build your model, BigQuery automatically provides some metrics. These allow the evaluation of clustering algorithms. For the Davies-Bouldin index, the goal is as low as possible [3]..

Metrics image by the author

Another great feature is the loss graph provided.

Image loss by author

When

SELECT * FROM ML.TRAINING_INFO (MODEL Data.iowa_bottle_clusters);

And

SELECT davies_bouldin_index FROM ML.EVALUATE (MODEL Data.iowa_bottle_clusters);

You can query the results later if you wish.

Step 3: Prediction

Check which cluster a particular brand belongs to via ML.PREDICT.

SELECTcentroid_id, item_description, state_bottle_costFROMML.PREDICT (MODEL Data.iowa_bottle_clusters, (SELECTitem_description, AVG (state_bottle_cost) AS state_bottle_costFROMbigquery-public-data.iowa_liquor_sales.salesWHEREdate) <= '2018-02-02'AND date >= ‘2018-01-01’ GROUP BYitem_description)) ORDER BY centroid_id;

Step 4: Examine the results

Next, let’s see if the result makes sense. The following is an example of three clusters.

Only one item in the first cluster, it seems like a luxury product.

1 Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac 1599.19

The second group has far more bottles. This seems to be considered the middle class.

2 Dalmore Cigar Malt Scotch 93.33

2 Kavalan Shelley Oak Single Malt 73.33

2 Jim Beam Distillers Masterpiece 104.91

And a cluster of products that will probably mix with cola and other soft drinks:

3 Smirnoff grapes 8.25

3 Smirnoff Sour Green Apple 8.25

3 Burnett Fruit Punch 4.48

So the result isn’t that bad in the end, but of course it can be optimized. All you need here is BigQuery and some basic SQL.

Conclusion

In this short article, I wanted to provide a theoretical basic knowledge of the paradigm of machine learning or moving algorithms to data. Moreover, the advantages over the traditional approach are clear. The actual data analysis process, especially from a setup and maintenance perspective, as well as from a time saving perspective. BigQuery ML democratizes the use of machine learning. Data scientists and analysts can use BigQuery ML to build and run models without accessing new business intelligence tools and tables. Predictive analytics helps you make business decisions. Finally, I showed that it’s easy to develop machine learning models using only SQL and Google’s BigQuery. Click the links below for more information.

Source and more reading material

[1] Downs, BN, Opheim, DM, Hale, W., Xi, L., Donehower, LA, and Kalra, D. (2014). A practical example of bringing calculations to data. Journal of Biomolecule Techniques: JBT, 25 (Suppl), S5.

[2] What is Google, BigQuery ML? (2020)

[3] Davies, DL, Bouldin, DW (1979). Cluster separation measurement. IEEE transactions for pattern analysis and machine intelligence. PAMI-1 (2), S.224227.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos