PerformLine Appoints Senior Tech Leaders to Expand Executive Team and Accelerate Innovation | News





Morristown, NJ, June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-PerformLine, a leading provider of omnichannel compliance technology, today expanded its executive team to attract veteran technology leaders as Software-as-a- Announced to make progress. Service compliance platform. Byron S. Lee has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Julie Mann Keppner has joined the company as Vice President of Products. Both leaders have in-depth experience in transforming and scaling digital products in fast-growing start-ups and traditional financial institutions.

Byron S, an experienced technical leader at BSEECS at the University of California, Berkeley and MSEE at Stanford University. Lee has come to PerformLine with a solid track record of transforming the company by creating scalable SaaS products and commercializing hand-held machine learning. -About development and agile processes, and team guidance and guidance in redesigning products, processes, and personnel. A veteran technology and business executive, he has successfully led technology groups at start-ups across Silicon Valley for the past two decades, leading to five successful exits.

Julie Mann Keppner brings 19 years of FinTech product management experience to PerformLine and recently served as Vice President of Product Operations at Payzer, a payments startup. Prior to that, the Bank of America Digital Banking Group focused on new payment and commerce spaces for shipping products such as Zelle and Bank Amerideals. Keppner began his career at Wachovia Bank within the Graduate College Rotation Program at Technology College.

“PerformLine technology enhances compliance for the world’s largest banks, fintechs, mortgage lenders and technology companies by helping them quickly build, centralize and scale their compliance programs all in one platform solution.” , CEO and founder Alex Baydin said. PerformLine. “We welcome Byron and Julie to lead the engineering and product teams. We will continue to strengthen our world-class compliance platform and deliver it to our leading companies.”

Reliable by brands around the world, the PerformLine platform is end-to-end, from pre-production ratings with document reviews to monitoring across consumer channels such as web, calling, messaging, email, and social media. Provides sales and marketing compliance.

With a recent strategic investment from M33 Growth, PerformLine has become a reliable platform for companies to choose to enhance compliance programs across departments, channels, products, and partners, ultimately covering critical compliance features. Provides deeper insight, and lower cost.

About performance

PerformLine is a leading provider of compliance technology that enables organizations to mitigate regulatory risk across sales and marketing channels such as web, calls, messages, email, documents and social media. PerformLine automates the path to discover, monitor and mitigate consumer protection risks and ensure brand safety. The PerformLine SaaS platform features full workflow capabilities, real-time analytics, remediation, monitoring, and archiving, and saves significant time and money by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. For more information, please visit http://www.PerformLine.com.

Media contacts

Claire Milazzo, PerformLine, +1 973-590-2305, claire @ performline.com

Facebook

Source PerformLine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos