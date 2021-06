One year from global blockade — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

In public, we all had to adopt masks and hand disinfectants and adapt to social distances in order to meet new health and safety standards. Quarantine and self-quarantine periods have become standard.

As a consumer, months of quarantine, social distance, and self-isolation have created new habits. It used to rise for years, but tends to accelerate rapidly during lockdown.

The truth is that we have fast-forwarded throughout the decade of digital adoption. According to a recent report on McKinsey’s consumer behavior, when it comes to online delivery, I’ve traveled for 10 years in about 8 weeks.

Retailers need to maintain relevance

Following these dramatic changes in consumer behavior, retailers need to work harder than ever to meet the ever-evolving consumer expectations of maintaining relevance.

While digital-first and omni-channel players were easy to pivot, physical stores and traditional retailers who prioritized in-store engagement struggled.

To stay relevant to the new normal, many high street retailers will have to rethink how they do business.

Customers are more demanding of retailers than ever before, and as they become less likely to shop in-store, they need to standardize their online experience.

This pandemic provides traditional retailers with the opportunity to modernize and simplify their online services, from selecting and delivering items to buy, ensuring customers a streamlined and seamless process.

The biggest challenge today is the expectation that daily necessities will be delivered in minutes instead of days.

The competition for faster deliveries requires restaurants, stores and pharmacies to process delivery orders of unprecedented scale in such a short period of time.

Local commerce needs to be agile in order to survive. We need to find new ways to adapt and extend. Despite being one of the last segments to digitize, the High Street Store has one unique advantage over its digital-first competitors. It’s proximity.

Although they are located close to consumers, e-commerce giants store their products in warehouses on the outskirts of towns and cities miles away from their customers.

The window to act is closed. Traditional retailers will probably take a year, or at most two years, for an e-commerce giant to decide to move to High Street and get closer to its customers.

The problem is that many retailers don’t have the ability to meet this demand. In the digital-first era, we all know what our customers want.

They want first class UX. They expect ease of use, a problem-free and seamless experience. They want a blend of simplicity, effectiveness and efficiency. Other than that, it is not an option.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos