Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics





Computers are becoming smarter and more powerful, and the demands placed on workers who use computers are increasing. Computers, even laptops, are just glorious typewriters, and the days are gone when everyone can use some of the powerful specifications that these devices must offer. Of course, not everyone has the same needs and budget. The latest models of Lenovo ThinkPad series laptops and ThinkVision monitors seek to offer a combination of features that meet their needs and resources.

Of course, at the top is Lenovo’s ThinkPad Extreme, which is now the 4th generation. The Thinkpad X1 Extreme Gen 4 not only features Intel’s most powerful Core i9 mobile processor, but also manages to take advantage of NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX graphics for laptops. The 16-inch laptop can be equipped with up to 4K display and 64GB of DDR4 RAM to meet your content creation and consumption needs, and a range of security features from fingerprint reader to camera shutter for sensitive professional work. It’s perfect.

However, not everyone needs all that power, and the latest members of the Lenovo ThinkPad L family seek to provide a neutral position. The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 10 is the first to feature an AMD Ryzen processor in its convertible laptop line and can work with an optional integrated pen to take advantage of its capabilities to create digital content. The ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 offers a more traditional laptop experience with 10.8 hours of battery life and no-frills productivity.

If your laptop screen isn’t enough, the Lenovo ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor can be taken anywhere and the USB-C port makes cable management easy. For home and office workstations, the 23.8-inch FHD ThinkVision T24m-20 expands your virtual workspace and reduces the need for an external hub with a built-in USB-C docking solution.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 will go on sale in August for € 2,099 ($ ​​2,500). ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 will also participate in the month with starting prices of 749 EUR ($ 890) and 649 EUR ($ 770) respectively. In the third quarter of this year, Lenovo will launch the ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor for € 229 ($ 270) and the ThinkVision T24m-20 for € 299 ($ ​​360).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos