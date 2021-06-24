2021 RTIH Retail Technology Awards nominated — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The categories for 2021 are:

Category 1 Brick and Mortar Innovation

The award is given to retailers who can thrive physical spaces with innovative technology, even as online shopping continues to grow.

I was looking for an example to reduce friction on the customer journey, improve the experience, and blur the boundaries between channels.

Category 2 Supply Chain Innovation

The award focuses on companies that are reinventing and rethinking their retail supply chains through technological breakthroughs.

Category 3 payment innovation

This award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives.

The aim was to reward projects that could increase the competitiveness and effectiveness of retailers and enhance the shopper’s experience. Bonus points if the project may be considered the first in the market.

Category 4 Most Innovative UK Retailers

Who was the UK’s most innovative and customer-oriented retailer this year?

Judges will be asked to look at the technology rollouts, pilots, etc. listed with each retailer to determine what was most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2021.

Category 5 Most Innovative Retailers (Other Regions)

Who were the most innovative and customer-oriented retailers (other countries) this year?

Judges will be asked to look at the technology rollouts, pilots, etc. listed with each retailer to determine what was most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2021.

Category 6 Most Innovative Pure Play

Who was the most innovative and customer-focused pure play of the year?

Judges will be asked to look at the technology rollouts, pilots, etc. listed with each retailer to determine what was most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2021.

Category 7 Technology Vendor of the Year (UK)

This category honors companies that have developed innovative technologies and worked with retailers to transform the customer experience and / or back-end operations.

Category 8 Technology Vendor of the Year (Remaining World)

This category honors companies that have developed innovative technologies and worked with retailers to transform the customer experience and / or back-end operations.

Category 9 Startups of the Year

The award recognizes the most innovative technology startups and the best companies for long-term success (management, financing, affiliated retailers, etc.).

Category 10 Best Coronavirus Innovation

The pandemic has had a huge impact on how we shop and how retailers operate.

The award is given to companies that are most focused on technology to solve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 era and improve the in-store and / or online experience for both staff and customers.

Category 11 Technology Implementation of the Year (UK)

This award recognizes the excellence of UK retail technology projects in both delivery and performance.

Implementation had to be completed between November 2020 and November 2021.

Judges want a clear project objective, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.

Category 12 Technology Implementation of the Year (Other Regions)

This award recognizes the excellence of global retail technology projects, both in delivery and results.

Implementation had to be completed between November 2020 and November 2021.

Judges want a clear project objective, effective and innovative implementation, and concrete and demonstrable results.

Category 13 Best Retailer / Technology Supplier Relationships

The award recognizes the success of the partnership between retailers and technology suppliers over the last 12 months and how the partnership has been strengthened during that period.

Category 14 overall victory

Our jury selects outstanding entries from the 13 categories mentioned above.

If you would like to recommend your company for the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards, please complete the entry form below. Admission is free and the deadline for submission is November 2021.

If you have any questions, please email the editor Scott Thompson ([email protected]).

