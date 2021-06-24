There is a Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti bundle that you can actually buy when you join this raffle





Everyone knew that the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti couldn’t be restocked after the card went on sale last month. And even with price fluctuations due to the crackdown on Chinese cryptocurrency mining, cards are still being stored by Scalper, which sells GPUs for significant markup. Fortunately, Nvidia and Bethesda are like doing something about it.

Both Nvidia and Bethesda have partnered to sell a Doom Eternal-themed 3080 Ti bundle. Includes exclusive titanium Slayer collectable minifigure, exclusive titanium Doom Eternal-GeForce RTX T-shirt, exclusive Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods oversized 15.75 “x 35.44” mouse pad and $ 100 Bethesda Store credits It is. You can get it all for $ 1,450.

Unfortunately, the bundle is limited to 300 Raffle Winners. Sign-up has already begun and winners will be notified on July 6th.

To participate in the raffle, participants must submit by 11:59 pm (MST) on July 7th. All the contestants have to do is enter their name, name and email address. Given this low level of information required, people can abuse the system and enter it multiple times.

Winners will be randomly drawn on July 8th. Upon notification, the winner will complete the order within 48 hours via a unique link sent. If the winner does not complete the order within 48 hours, the spot will be confiscated and passed on to another person. Email systems tend to mark contests as spam, so check your spam folder between July 8th and 10th to see if you’ve won.

Doom Eternal is a game already optimized for PC. Even with cards like the RTX 2060, the game works very well. By the way, the game is also available on Nintendo Switch. A few weeks ago, Nvidia released a video showing what Doom Eternal looks like when running in 4K on an RTX 3080 Ti. It is sufficient to say that realistic natural light effects and cartoon violence work together well.

