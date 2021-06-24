YouTube: Google will unpublish these YouTube videos next month: what this means for users and creators





Google seems to be changing. After the Google Photos storage changes were published earlier this month, search giants announced significant changes to Google Drive and YouTube. The company will keep all private videos uploaded before 2017 private after July. “As part of these changes, private videos uploaded before 2017 will be private from July 23, 2021,” YouTube announced in a blog post. What is a private YouTube video? A private video is a video that anyone can view and share if they have a link to that particular video. However, they do not appear in search results or other tabs. That is, if a user is looking for videos on a particular topic, those videos will not appear in the search results, even if they are related to that topic, and will not appear on other tabs on the video platform. Current exact changes In 2017, Google released a security update for its system that generates new YouTube private links. This update included a security extension that made it harder for anyone to find a link to a private video. The company is currently making changes to old private videos that were uploaded before the update was made. This means that once these videos are private, the links previously used to embed or share them as private will no longer work. How can the creators of these videos know that videop is affected? YouTube states that it will notify all creators whose videos are affected by the change directly. What are the previous options for the owners of these videos? According to Google, it gives creators four options: 1. The first is to do nothing. This means that Google will set private videos uploaded before 2017 to be private from July 23rd. However, as mentioned earlier, the links for these shared videos will no longer work. 2. The user also has the option to opt out of this change. For this reason, you should fill out a form that describes the policy changes and ask the user to share the channel ID in case you do not want to accept these changes. “If you want to treat your private video like a public video (embedded in a third-party site, shared on social media, etc.), we recommend that you opt out of this change. If you choose to do so, the existing links will continue to work today, but they will not benefit from security updates, “adds the blog post. 3. Another option offered to users is to publish videos that are not on the list. This means it will be visible to everyone using YouTube. 4. The fourth option is to re-upload these private videos. Re-uploading these old videos privately on the new system will allow the video creators to benefit from security updates, but will not transfer any relevant data. This data includes views, comments, and so on. Also, embedded videos that use the old link will need to be updated with the new video URL.

