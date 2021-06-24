Google allows more video, music and book apps to avoid 30% savings





Google is opening up applications to new programs for media app developers. This allows you to maintain more revenue (via 9to5Google) by paying Google a fee of less than 15% instead of supporting certain platforms and features.

The Play Media Experience Program is another way to avoid the company’s 30% service charge, and also acknowledges that Google has already cut back on some developer deals behind the scenes. Google has positioned it as a global expansion of its formerly invitation-only program, but it doesn’t seem to mention it to this day.

If that sounds familiar, you may be wondering how Amazon evaded the Apples App Store tax. Apple also explained that it has an established program for premium video apps, even though it has never made public mention of its existence. However, there are some important differences in Google’s system. For example, it seems to be designed to encourage developers to better support multiple Google platforms.

Google says it doesn’t strictly enforce support for Google TV, Wear OS, Android Auto, etc., but does ask developers to support the following meaningful features and platforms:

Video: Living Room First video service developers are encouraged to create apps for Android TV, Google TV, and Google Cast to integrate playback and login between devices. Audio: Developers of premium music and audio content through subscriptions are encouraged to create apps for Wear OS, Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Cast. Books: Developers of premium books, audiobooks and comics need to optimize tablets and foldable devices, integrate with Entertainment Space, and for audiobook services, create apps for Wear OS and Android Auto. ..

Google also lists certain eligibility requirements on its site that can disqualify many small developers, such as requiring over 100,000 active installations per month. Also, despite what Google told us, it publicly lists some of its platforms as necessary integrations, and Google has finally made a final call for the company to be approved. There is.

It’s not clear if these apps can circumvent Google’s in-app billing system. This is allowed by Apple’s program. Last year, Google set a deadline of September 30, 2021 for all developers to adopt Google’s in-app purchases when selling digital products. Netflix and Spotify reportedly had already avoided Google’s 30% savings by accepting credit cards directly.

Google has also mirrored other apple olive branches to the developers. The company announced in March that developers are eligible to receive a commission of less than 15% if they make the first $ 1 million in revenue each year. Apple offers a similar 15% pricing arrangement for developers applying for the App Store Small Business Program. The two companies have already reduced their subscription services by 30% to 15% as long as certain customers have been subscribed for more than a year.

All of these offers look good to developers, but they also show that things haven’t been exactly the same for some time. Both companies are still at their ultimate strength, and if you’re too big to ignore, you may already be doing a better deal.

