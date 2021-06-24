Is Windows 11 Update Free?Here’s why these users don’t have to pay for upgrades:





Windows 11 is coming soon, and Microsoft will announce the next generation of Windows at Windows 11 Event 2021 later today. But the most important question in people’s minds is this-is it a free update? A new version of Microsoft’s popular Windows operating system will be released six years after Windows 10 is officially released. Since then, support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 has officially ended, and support for Windows 10 will end in 2025. Eventually you will need to upgrade to Windows 11. There are no other options available. Windows 11 Event 2021 will take place today at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time or 8:30 pm India Standard Time.

So how much does Windows 11 cost? Will Microsoft offer free upgrades to users of Windows 10 and earlier versions of the operating system when Windows 11 is released? After all, Microsoft released Windows 10 as a free upgrade for existing Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users when it was launched in 2015. The answer is probably positive. Yes, Microsoft may allow users to upgrade to Windows 11 for free later this year. But then there is nothing official. It has also been reported that Microsoft may charge a small fee for upgrading Windows 11.

Here’s why Windows 11 could be a free Windows upgrade this year:

The leaked Windows 10 build recently started a round on the web. The user is installing the build, which may not be the safest way. Microsoft has protested this and wants to remove it. On the other hand, according to a report from XDA Developers, Windows 11 may actually allow users to upgrade from Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to Windows 11.

XDA’s investigation of the Windows 11 Product Key Configuration (PKeyConfig) file reveals that Microsoft has added support for upgrading from Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, but there is no reference to Windows 8. This suggests that Windows 8 users are needed. Upgrade to Windows 8.1 before upgrading to Windows 11.

Interestingly, Microsoft initially announced that Windows 10 could be upgraded for free for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users, but only for one year if you have an existing valid Windows license. It seems that the one-year deadline didn’t apply to Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users who can still upgrade, but it’s easy to see if Microsoft will continue on the path that began with Windows 10 and offer free upgrades. Windows 11 at a Microsoft event scheduled for later today.

