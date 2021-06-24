High quality recycled paper drives advances in decontamination technology





As the demand for high-quality recycled paper grows, equipment manufacturers and researchers are working to improve the repulping process, where paper breaks down into fibers and ink and other contaminants are separated from the fiber surface.

Two pollutants, ink and sticky substances, contained in pressure-sensitive adhesives and coating binders (adhesives) have been particularly damaging to recyclers and processors.

The deinking stage is the key to making excellent recycled products, especially for paper printing and writing. Richard Benditi, a professor of paper science programs at North Carolina State University, says these are used in more advanced and short-term applications and require high-quality, affordable recycled paper. .. Venditti is studying the repulpability and recyclability of paper.

For example, these papers are used for barcoded tickets, and residual ink can cause reader problems, so the interface with computer recognition systems has whiteness and dark contaminants. It is important not to.

In these and other short-term paper applications, reducing floating inks, coupled with trends such as printing more images and photographs, is becoming increasingly important.

Pulper uses a process called textile friction to extract as many fibers as possible while removing ink and other contaminants from the fiber surface. The new pulper is designed to improve this process, but it is balanced to allow the ink to separate while preventing the fibers from being cut.

After rubbing the fibers together, the stripped ink is removed by either flotation or wash deinking.

In levitation, the ink adheres to the air bubbles that float on the top of the tank. Ink and bubbles are scooped out, leaving clean fibers. Currently, there is an industry trend to introduce smaller and smaller bubbles for more effective deinking.

Technology developers are trying to disperse air in many small bubbles with a large surface area so that the ink can adhere to the bubbles in order to separate the bubbles from the fibers. Even if improved, current removal efficiencies can vary significantly, says Venditti.

Deinking cleaning is more common than flotation. Through this process, the ink disperses in water. When the pulp is washed, small particles of ink are distorted through the wire mesh, but good fibers stay on the mesh.

The problem is that wire mesh is resistant to deinking. The challenge when cleaning deinking is to remove water without forming a mat, as the fibers form a thick pulp mat on top of the mesh and can trap ink. New design improvements include a cylinder that quickly rotates the wire mesh, allowing thin layers to be placed and reducing thick pulp mats that trap ink. Speed ​​is important when going to thin mats to maintain the same production rate.

If ink remains on the pulp after this process, the ink is probably attached to the fibers, but there is another method used by full-scale paper mills to remove the remaining ink after levitation and cleaning .. The process is called kneading, which is a mechanical action with more fiber-fiber friction. After kneading, another stage of washing and flotation follows.

This technology is powerful and evolving, and equipment manufacturers are looking for better ways to operate their kneaders, such as machine design, chemicals to improve kneading, or other approaches.

In addition to the technical challenges related to quality, there are environmental considerations when working with inks, most of which are petroleum-based.

They contain the plastic used to bind the carbon black that gives the ink its pigment. These microplastics are released into wastewater during deinking, limiting the reuse of that water and making it difficult to safely discharge to the environment after last use.The processor removes ink from the water through a chemical purification process [flocculating agents] Bump efficiency in the process of removing ink and other solids. These agents bridge the particles to form large blocks of solid that are prone to floating or sinking, Venditti explains.

Buckman, a provider of specialty chemicals to the paper industry, focuses on deinking through processes that include ink collection and flotation, but Buckman’s greater focus is on pressure-sensitive adhesives and coating binders. It is sticky.

Adhesion is the biggest problem with boxboards, with more recycled boxboards than mixed office waste with ink, says Daniel Glover, director of pulp and paper innovation at Buckman. ..

Stickiness is a big part of why people don’t use more recycled fiber. They limit the application, he says.

Particularly difficult for processors is that they can adhere to the wires, felts and dryer cans of paper machines used in the papermaking process, causing holes and breakage in the paper.

When the paper breaks on the machine, it needs to be stopped, causing downtime. Depending on the amount of paper that passes through, the cost of the processor can range from $ 5,000 to $ 100,000 per hour, Glover says.

Chemicals such as adhesives are ester-based, which is a problematic material. Buckman has developed an enzyme technology that breaks ester bonds and reduces the stickiness of the material.

Paper mills use recycling if the price is right, but virgins otherwise, so recyclers and processors rely on the price of recycled fiber.

As a result, recyclers tend to buy dirty and cheap stuff, but then they have to come up with ways to improve quality, says Glover.

If you can deink and remove fiber stickiness and other contaminants, you can use more to reduce costs and increase profits.

What is important is an excellent combination of well-maintained state-of-the-art cleaning equipment and the best chemical technology available.

ROI is the ability to use cheaper and dirty recycled paper.You spend on chemicals [and machine improvements], We can manufacture higher quality products, maximize production efficiency and improve high quality materials, so we can manufacture more products. You have a cleaner, more marketable product, says Glover.

