Windows 11 Boot Event | What to Expect for Microsoft’s Next Generation Windows

Microsoft will announce the next generation of Windows at an event scheduled for June 24th at 11:00 am (8:30 pm India Standard Time). As people around the world are eagerly waiting for software giants to open a new operating system (OS), what you can expect from a Windows event is:

When Microsoft released Windows 10 in 2015, the OS checked several boxes for features, performance, and user interface (UI) improvements.

Almost six years later, the next version of Windows will be called Windows 11 and will follow its predecessor number order. Last week, the OS version was leaked, displaying a new UI and start menu.

The Windows 11s UI and Start Menu have many new visuals, including a new Start button, a cleaner taskbar, a centralized app icon, a simplified Start Menu, Dark Mode, and rounded corners throughout the OS. Brings the element.

Also, Windows makers seem to have built a chunk of Windows 10X OS into Windows 11. Last month, Microsoft confirmed that it wouldn’t release Windows 10X and is leveraging what it has learned to accelerate the integration of key foundations. 10X technology for other parts of Windows and company products.

According to a Windows Central report, Microsoft has been working on UI updates for quite some time to bring the latest designs, new features, icons and animations into the operating system. According to the report, the software company’s UI project, codenamed Sun Valley internally, was expected to be part of a major update to Windows 10. However, UI updates seem to appear in the successor to Windows 10s.

Last month, at this year’s Microsoft Build, CEO Satya Nadella talked about Windows and highlighted some of the benefits of operating systems. According to Nadella, I’ve been self-hosting for the past few months and am very excited about the next generation of Windows.

He mentions one of the most important updates to Windows over the last decade, and said it also unleashes greater financial opportunities for developers and authors.

Based in Redmond, Washington, the company is said to be working on a new Windows store with a wide range of apps and games. On the developer side, the company has already made progress with its April announcement, reducing PC game fees at the Microsoft Store from 30% to 12%.

This move could pull the majority of game developers and publishers into the app store. To supplement this, the tech giant can announce some changes to Windows to improve the PC gaming experience. Recently, Microsoft shared how it works to bring the Xbox experience to more people around the world.

In addition, software companies are expected to make developer-focused announcements to make it easier to work with Windows apps.

According to Nadella, today we welcome all creators looking for the most innovative and new open platform to offer more opportunities to all Windows developers and build, distribute and monetize their applications. I will.

Apart from UI changes, the new operating system is expected to bring performance and productivity-related enhancements to the expanding user base. In March 2020, Microsoft announced that it had reached the milestone of 1 billion Windows 10 active devices. Today, that number is skyrocketing to over 1.3 billion active devices.

Many users also raise the question of whether support will be a free upgrade for all over 1 billion devices running on Windows 10 ending October 14, 2025. Since the launch of Windows 10s, the company has introduced new features and provides users with security patches through frequent updates.

The Windows 11 upgrade will be free for Windows 10 users, but an official verdict from the software company will be announced shortly. In the meantime, you can listen to a slo-fi remix of the 11-minute Windows Startup sound released by Microsoft.

