Mi TV webcam that supports making 1080p video calls launched in India





The Mi TV Webcam was launched in India by Xiaomi on Thursday, June 24th, allowing people to virtually communicate with their loved ones directly from their smart TVs. The new offering captures Full HD (1080p) video at 25 fps. The webcam has a 71 degree field of view and includes a dual farfield microphone. It also features a USB interface that allows you to connect to Windows and macOS computers as well as MiTV and RedmiTV models, as well as a variety of other Android TV-based smart TVs. Overall, the Mi TV webcam looks similar to the OnePlus TV camera launched earlier this month.

Indian Mi TV webcam price

Indian Mi TV webcams are priced at Rs. It will be available for purchase at 1,999 from June 28th at Mi.com, MiHome Store and MiStudio Store.

In particular, the Mi TV webcam is cheaper than the OnePlus TV camera that debuted at Rs. 2,499. Both webcams have virtually the same specifications and design.

Mi TV webcam specifications and functions

Mi TV Webcam enables video calls via Google Duo. It has a 2 megapixel sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 25fps. The camera also comes with a dual stereo microphone that can capture audio from distances up to 4 meters. In addition, there are 3D image noise reduction algorithms that are touted to help reduce image grain.

To ensure your privacy, your Mi TV webcam comes with a physical shutter that allows you to swipe over the lens when you’re not using the camera. There’s also a USB Type-C port for connection (a 1.5 meter USB-A-USB Type-C cable is included).

Setting up a Mi TV webcam is easy thanks to an adjustable magnetic base that connects to your smart TV or computer. Once connected, users need to install the Google Duo app from the TV app store and pair it with their camera to make and receive video calls.

Xiaomi’s MiTV webcam is compatible with Android TV 8 and above and is supported on all MiTV and RedmiTV models. It’s also compatible with at least desktops running on Windows 7. The device measures 80x35x67mm and weighs 45.6 grams.

More Redmi K50 series launches have been teased and hinted to offer performance upgrades over the Redmi K40 lineup





