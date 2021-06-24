Realme Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2, 32-inch smart TV launched in India





Realme has launched new products in India such as Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Q2. The company also announced 4G and 5G versions of Realme Narzo 30. It is worth pointing out that this brand already offers Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in India. Read below for more information on new devices.

Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2, Smart TV: Price in India, Release Date

The 4G model of Realme Narzo 30 starts with Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant sells for Rs 14,999. This device will be available on June 29th.

The 5G model of the Realme Narzo 30 costs Rs 15,999, and similarly, customers can get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This variant will be available on June 30th. The company will offer a discount of Rs 500 on both phones as part of its launch. Please note that this is a referral offer and may expire soon.

The 32-inch Realme smart TV costs Rs 18,999 and will go on sale June 29th. You can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on this smart TV. Finally, the Realme Buds Q2 is priced at Rs 2,499.

Realme Narzo 305G specification

The 4G version of Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and the 5G model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The rest of the specifications are similar. The dual SIM smartphone comes with Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11.

They offer a 6.5 inch Full HD + display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor, as well as a 48MP primary sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 30 series supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C ports. There is also a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company ships a 30W charger with the phone.

Realme Buds Q2 specification

The newly launched Realme Buds Q2 features a 10mm dynamic driver and a polymer composite diaphragm. Realme’s latest set of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones also supports gaming modes, reducing latency to 88ms. The earphones also offer support for Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, which the company claims to reduce external noise by up to 25 dB. There is also a transparent mode. Realme Buds Q2 follows Realme for up to 28 hours of playback in a charging case.

32-inch Realme smart TV specification

Realme has also launched a new smart TV with 32 displays. The panel operates at a resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1,080) pixels and can provide peak brightness of up to 400 knits. The display produces 85% of the NTSC color gamut. The TV is equipped with a chroma boost image engine. In addition, it is equipped with a 24W quad stereo speaker and supports Dolby audio. The smart TV comes with Android TV 9 Pie and supports Chromecast and Google Assistant.

