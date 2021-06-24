Realme Narzo 30 5G phone launched in India with Rs 15,999 along with 4G version of Narzo 30





Realme Narzo 30 5G arrived in India with a 4G version simply called Narzo 30. Realme has chosen to launch two smartphones about three months after the debut of the Narzo 30 series with the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A. Realme initially introduced two phones in Malaysia and Europe, but after a while chose to bring both to India. The two phones will find their location in the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Motorola Moto G60 Fusion, Oppo A54 and more.

The Narzo 305G is essentially the centerpiece here, as Realme is more focused on its 5G portfolio this year. This is because India is likely to launch a 5G trial by the end of this year. There’s no confirmation of that part, but launching a 5G phone in India isn’t a hindrance to the smartphone brand, as both Reliance Jio and Airtel are tracking the exam quickly. In fact, according to what these companies have said, people are more interested in buying 5G-powered phones than any other aspect. And that’s why Realmes 5G products come to the left, right, and center.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Price in India

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is available in a single variation of Rs 15,999. However, if you want to get your cell phone on the first sale, you can get a discount of Rs 500. After that, the price of Narzo 305G will be 15,499 rupees. The Narzo 30, on the other hand, costs Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage version, but a first-time discount of Rs 500 is also available here. If you buy Narzo 30 for the first sale, you only have to pay 11,999 rupees. It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage version and is priced at Rs 14,499, but a discount of Rs 500 is not available for this model. The Realme Narzo 305G and Narzo 30 are available in racing blue and racing silver colours.

The first sale of Realme Narzo 30 5G will take place at noon on June 30th at Flipkart, the Realme online store, and the offline store. The Narzo 30 will be available for sale at Flipkart, the Realme online store, and the offline store at noon on June 29th.

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 304G specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a 5G phone that uses the OctaCore MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, also powers the Realme 8 5G and is one of the most cost effective 5G chipsets available. Instead of this chipset, the MediaTek Helio G95 processor finds a way to the Narzo 304G version. The Narzo 30 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, while the Narzo 30 has 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. Both Narzo phones have 128GB of internal memory and support up to 1TB of microSD cards. Both the Realme Narzo 305G and Narzo 30 have a 6.5-inch Full-HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. There is a punched hole in the upper left with a 16 megapixel selfie camera. Both phones are running Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Both Narzo30 phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Realme Narzo 305G and Narzo 30 share a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the back. You can use functions such as nightscape mode and AI beauty on your mobile phone. The Narzo 30 5G has a built-in 5000mAh battery and is capable of fast charging of 18W, while the Narzo 30 is capable of fast charging of 30W via the USB-C port. Realme Narzo 30 5G connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Narzo 30 5G is a bit lighter than the Narzo 30, which weighs 185 grams, but the latter weighs 192 grams.

