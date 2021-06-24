Tech Accelerator Introduces Healthcare Disrupter • St Pete Catalyst





Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) hosted its latest Connection to Innovation event on Wednesday with a pair of founders of healthcare startups and a former secretary-general of an organization that joined Tampa General Hospital (TGH) earlier this year. We welcomed the familiar face of Rachel Fineman. ) As Vice President of Innovation.

Organized by FIBA ​​Co-Secretary Generals Rakefet Bachur and Pam Miniati, the event was effectively organized via Zoom. Miniati launches the program with the latest information on FIBA’s successes and highlights, welcomes more than 60 Israeli startups to the accelerator program, and encourages many startups to set up offices in Florida to connect with investors. I pointed out that I supported it.

So far, she said, we’ve helped the company raise more than $ 8.5 million. There are also two successful IPOs on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Miniati also previewed Finemans’ appearance later in the program and discussed FIBA’s recently established partner program and its first partnership with TGH.

The model for this program is to work with a partner, a Tampa organization that has real business needs.We worked with the team [at TGH] Defined some business needs [for which] They are looking for a solution.

According to Miniati, more than 50 companies have applied for the partner program. After the review process, the fields were narrowed down to seven. According to Miniati, these startups presented solutions to hospital executives last week, and TGH now decides which startups it wants to pursue in an eight-week program focused on improving hospital outpatient clinics. I’m doing it.

One of those companies, Docola, was represented at the event on Wednesday by St. Petersburg-based CEO Eran Kabakov. He described Docola as a care communication platform that allows clinicians to curate or aggregate information related to patient care and prescribe it to patients within their individual accounts via the Web. He explained that the platform provides guided, step-by-step instructions that are taken directly from your healthcare provider along the way. As a result, you can go home and share with your family or with your care circle, effectively participating in the medical experience.

Kabakov praised the Tampa Bay region as a place of business and said its weather and seaside location were comparable to those of Israel, which borders the Mediterranean Sea.

When I landed here, he said I basically landed at home. A great community of Israelis is already here and has great support. This area is very helpful for startups, especially because of the cost of doing business and the amount of talent available. We haven’t seen Tampa as expected in the tech world yet, but I think Tampa will be a much more important player in technology and digital health.

The second presenter was Tal Rusak, the founder of Nunetz. He described it as a platform for improving the way data is accessed and shared in the medical setting. He said there was a disconnect between healthcare providers and data. Nunetzs’ remote workflow engine integrates home, remote, clinic and hospital data for the benefit of front-line doctors and nurses, according to the company’s website. [It] It is especially suitable for patients who need to minimize contact in isolated units at home or in hospitals, such as coronavirus patients.

According to Rusak, the Covid-19 pandemic that overloaded many hospital systems revealed the need for a platform like Nunetzs. This helps healthcare facilities organize their data better and expand and scale overall and capacity.

The pandemic is a terrible situation and of course I am very sorry that it happened, but it is really established and some of these problems exist and we need to resolve them sooner rather than later. It helped people understand that.

Fineman concludes the program with an overview of her role at TGH Inno Ventures, a hospital sector that invests in healthcare start-ups.

How we explain [InnoVentures] She said it was an innovation center. We focus on partnerships and investments with companies that help reduce the cost of care. As technology improves, there is always room for improvement in operational efficiency. TGH wants to be an early adopter and partner learning lab with companies that have the opportunity to collaborative and collaborate with its founders to solve major challenges in difficult industries such as healthcare.

