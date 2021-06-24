Antivirus McAfee founder found dead in prison.Investigation points to death from suicide





McAfee was arrested in Spain in 2020 for failing to file a tax return from 2014 to 2018 and was found dead in prison on June 23, 2021.

June 24, 2021

The founder of the popular antivirus, John David McAfee, hanged himself in a cell on June 23, 2021. McAfee made this catastrophic decision after the Spanish High Court approved expulsion to the United States for a tax avoidance motion. His lawyer confirmed his death. McAfee was reportedly arrested in Spain in 2020 for failing to file a tax return from 2014 to 2018. He earned millions of dollars by promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting, speaking, and selling documentary life story rights.

John David McAfee found dead in prison

Guards at Brian 2 Prison near a city in northeastern Spain tried to revive him, but the prison medical team finally proved his death, Hindus quoted the Catalan government in a statement. In particular, the statement did not mention McAfee’s name, instead saying he was a 75-year-old US citizen awaiting delivery to his country.

What’s more, he was also charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for promoting cryptocurrency trading on Twitter without even revealing that he was paid for it. .. The SEC claimed that McAfee never revealed that it had received more than US $ 23 million to facilitate the transaction.

The United States believes I hid the code. I wanted to do it, but it was disbanded by many of Team McAfee (you don’t need your beliefs) and all the rest of the assets were confiscated. My friend evaporated for fear of association.

I have nothing.

Still, I don’t regret anything.

John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

As in previous reports, McAfee once said he had paid millions of dollars in taxes, but he was still arrested. According to him, he faced political persecution for criticizing the corruption of the Internal Revenue Service.

When I heard that Johns was imminent, my team was ready to fight for his innocence in US court, said Andrew Gordan, one of McAfee’s lawyers. We knew he would be grateful to share his story and rest the false accusations against him. Only a few hours later, we were shocked to learn of his premature death.

