Weekly 3 Fortnite Season 7 Epic & Legendary Quests





The new weekly epics and legendary quests for the third week of Fortnite Season 7 are task players with fishing, gliding, and alien welcome to the island.

As Fortnite Season 7 continues, players will be able to complete more Epic and Legendary quests in the third week to further increase their Battle Pass and earn more Battlestars. This week’s Fortnite includes the familiar Fortnite event and Season 7. Completing the quest is one of the easiest ways to earn additional XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass. This season, players will earn 5 Battlestars each time they earn enough XP to level up in the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass. Battlestars can be used to unlock Battle Pass rewards that players desire in almost every order from the cosmetics on page 10. Both Epic Quests and Legendary Quests are worth XP in Season 7 more than in the last two seasons so that players can unlock the cosmetics they need faster. Epic quests will earn 30,000 XP when completed, and Legendary Quest Sourdoughs will earn 15,000-45,000 XP.

In the third week of Fortnite Season 7, players will need to complete some water-related activities and some random activities that showcase how old and new Fortnite games work, such as chicken gliding and crafting. Players also need to welcome alien invaders to the island. There are 7 epic quests and 6 legendary quests related to these activities. This is all epic and legendary quests that players can complete in the third week of Fortnite Season 7.

All epic and legendary quests for the third week of Fortnite Season 7

Many of Fortnite Season 7’s third week epic quests aren’t unique to a single location, which makes it somewhat easier for players to complete. It’s also easy for players to complete multiple tasks in a single match to maximize efficiency and earn more XP faster.

The epic quests for the third week are:

Each epic quest in the third week of Fortnite Season 7 will earn 30,000 XP when completed.

Players will have to spend time looking for temporary toilets as well as chickens and boats. Temporary toilets are most concentrated in the north around Coral Castle, but players can also find some in the Coral Complex and Catty Corner. If you choose to go to the Corny Complex, you should also be able to find chickens that can glide 20 meters. If they are fast, it may be possible to destroy the boat with a Craggie Cliff from the Corny Complex before the Stormeye shrinks.

Legendary quests can be a bit more difficult as they need to be done in a very specific location. Week 3 Legendary Quests include:

Get a Slone order from a pay phone (1) Talk to Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (1) Place a welcome sign at Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (4) Place a boombox on Believers Beach (2) Mountaintop Place alien light communication devices in (2) Collect cat food (2)

Each of these quests suggests different ways to interact with and deal with alien invaders. The first two quests on the line each reward 15,000 XP, and the remaining four quests reward 30,000 XP each.

During the third week of Fortnite Season 7, players will also be able to find five new alien artifacts around the map. These are new collections used to unlock more styles to customize the look of the chimera. Therefore, players should be careful to find all of this during or after the quest.

The third week will also be included in the kick-off of the Cosmic Summer Celebration at Fortnite. During this two-week event, players will be able to complete quests outside of the Season 7 Battle Pass with community-created LTMs such as Pro100 and FreakyFlights. Completing these quests will unlock summer-themed cosmetic prizes such as backbling, rap, emotes, and gliders.

It’s always a good idea to try and complete Fortnite epic and legendary quests in Team Rumble mode. This tends to be a less crowded game mode and players have the opportunity to complete quest activities. Recent changes to Team Rumble confuse fans and make quests in this mode a bit more difficult, but players eventually have enough time to complete some quests in each match. must.

Fortniteis is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

