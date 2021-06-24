Google Visual Inspection AI Enhances AutoML to Detect Manufacturing Defects





Google has launched Visual Inspection AI, a new service for identifying manufacturing defects in manufacturing units. The service uses a state-of-the-art computer vision model developed by Google’s AI research team.

Electronic product design

Pinterest

Vertex AI AutoML Vision, an integral part of the managed AI platform, offers similar functionality. Customers can upload images and categorize them based on labels before starting a training job. AutoML Vision generates a fully trained model hosted in the cloud or deployed at the edge to perform inference.

Vision AI takes AutoML Vision to the next level through manufacturing expertise. In addition, Google has tweaked its services to accelerate training and inference through domain-specific model optimization.

According to Google, vision AI can build accurate models with up to one-third of human-labeled images on general-purpose ML platforms. This makes it quick and easy to deploy solutions in any manufacturing environment. In addition, visual inspection AI customers have improved the accuracy of production tests by up to 10 times compared to the general-purpose ML approach. And unlike competing solutions that use simple anomaly detection, deep learning of visual inspection AI allows customers to train models to detect, classify, and accurately identify multiple defect types in a single image.

Models trained by Visual Inspection AI can be packaged as container images deployed on the edge. To speed up inference, these containers can run on a GPU or TPU host. Unlike Vertex AI AutoML Vision, which requires the same amount of labeled and non-defects, Visual Inspection AI requires fewer images that can be detected by the product. The service uses image enhancement technology to automatically generate additional samples needed for training. Through active learning, this service can quickly identify suspicious cases for human review and labeling.

Vision AI competes with Amazon Lookout for Vision, which offers similar functionality. The main differentiator of Visual Inspection AI is to deploy the model locally to give the customer more control. Amazon Lookout for Vision runs your model in the cloud. The model can be called from a command line tool or the SDK.

Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services has an AutoML component called CustomVision API, which is equivalent to Vertex AI AutoML Vision and Amazon Rekognition Custom Labels. However, Microsoft has not yet provided a verticalized AutoML vision platform for the manufacturing industry.

One important thing to note is that visual inspection AI is not available in a self-service format. This service is not integrated with the Google Cloud Console and there are no documentation or SDKs available. Google publishes only blog posts and announcements, with no additional pointers to documentation and prices.

Given Google’s investment in AI, it will extend AutoML Vision to other industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals to provide customized computer vision services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos