Five Start-ups Become Edison Accelerator’s First Cohort-Med-Tech Innovation





Five health tech start-ups have become the first cohorts of EMEA’s Edison Accelerators. A healthcare startup and scale-up acceleration program designed by GE Healthcare in partnership with the innovation organization Wayra UK.

All start-ups are focused on applying AI to medical imaging, operating AI in oncology, and using AI to improve the patient experience. It is estimated that applying AI to medical care can save the lives of more than 400,000 Europeans and free 1.8 billion hours annually. Time for clinicians to focus on what matters most. That patient.

Selected start-ups are demonstrating innovative and scalable solutions to pressing issues in the healthcare sector, such as diagnostic accuracy and slow patient pathways.

Legit Health (Bilbao, Spain): Legit Health provides clinical data and clinical data to help next-generation dermatologists improve diagnosis, score severity, and monitor wound progression, chronic and malignant skin lesions. It is a communication tool. This AI-powered technology can help improve diagnostics. ..

Spryt (London, UK): SPRYT is a smart scheduling solution that not only improves screening service uptake / coverage rates, but also reduces booking no-show issues. No-show rates are an important issue in diagnostic cancer services.

Radiobotics (Copenhagen, Denmark): Radiobotics automates the measurement and detection of x-rays, streamlining the reading of musculoskeletal x-ray features.

Lucida Medical (Cambridge, UK): Lucida uses ML and radiogenomics to identify cancer from MRI and clinical data. Lucinda Medical aims to make cancer screening accurate, accessible, cost-effective and fast.

Vinehealth (London, UK): Vinehealth combines behavioral science with AI to provide personalized patient support to improve the quality of life and survival of cancer patients.

Bruno Moraes, Country Manager at Wayra UK, said: As the first Edison Accelerator cohort in the region, we welcome a spectacular scale-up at EMEA. This program gives us unique access to work with leading healthcare companies to validate solutions and take advantage of subsequent business development opportunities. No other partner is better than GE Healthcare to achieve this.

Edison Accelerator is confident that it will be a major player in the HealthTech space in Europe and beyond, and Wayra is excited to help achieve this.

Jan Beger, Senior Director of Digital Ecosystems at General Electric Healthcare, said: The future of innovation is to work beyond silos and work together across the healthcare ecosystem, including start-ups, research centers, hospitals, clinicians and patients. Edison Accelerator brings these stakeholders together under a single connected ecosystem to have a real impact on improving revenue and delivering patient care.

Over the next six months, Edison Accelerator will provide knowledge and skills to a cohort of six start-ups to help further expand business and co-develop solutions with GE and other major healthcare organizations participating in the program. To do. Intel also participates in Edison Accelerator as a technology partner. Accelerators will give start-ups access to GE Healthcares’ extensive global network of thousands of sales professionals and distribution partners in 160 countries, culminating in November’s Demo Day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos