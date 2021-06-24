Pricing, Early Bird Offers, Others-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff June 24, 2021 14:26:38 IS

At the virtual launch event, Realme launched Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2 and Smart TV FHD in India today. Realme also announced the early availability of all new products except Buds Q2. Read below for pricing, specifications and all other details.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Pricing, Sale, Early Bird Offer

Realme Narzo 30 was released in two configurations:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: Rs 12,499

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,499

# RealmeNarzo30 Introduction: 👉 ​​MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor 👉 30W Art Charge 👉 90Hz Super Smooth Display and more!

From 12,499. Young players, get ready for #UnleashPeakPerformance, which will have its first sale on June 29th at 12:00 pm.

https://t.co/IYcYTbJG62 pic.twitter.com/ie8UqhGSsf

realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

Smartphones will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from 12:00 pm on June 29th.

On the first day of the sale, Realme announced the early availability of a 4 GB RAM variant. With this offer, users can get the device for Rs 11,999. This offer applies only to 4GB RAM variants and only on the first day of sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G is offered in the only 6GB RAM variant announced at Rs 15,999.

The first sale of mobile phones will take place on June 30th at 12:00 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. On the first day of sale, the Narzo 305G will be available for purchase for Rs 15,499.

The # realmeNarzo305G is here at #UnleashPeakPerformance for young players with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, 90Hz ultra-smooth display, 5000mAh high capacity battery and more!

The price is 15,999.

First sale at 12:00 pm on June 30th.

Details: https: //t.co/0AJB3eH1wl pic.twitter.com/6GshREkwGx

realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

Realme Smart TV FHD Price, Release Date, Offer

Realme smart TV full HD was launched for Rs 18,999, but smart TVs will be available for Rs 17,999 as part of an early offer. Realme hasn’t mentioned the duration of the early bird offer yet.

The first sale of smart TVs will begin on June 29th at 12:00 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

80cm (32 “) #realmeSmartTV FHD Introduction: 👉 ​​Super Bright FHD Display 👉 24W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers and more!

The price is 18,999. 1000 off Avail Early Bird Offer *. First sale at 12:00 pm on June 29 https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @ Flipkart. * T & C applied pic.twitter.com/yTWkkhaCu9

realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 24, 2021

Realme Buds Q2 Price and Sale Date

Realme Buds Q2 will be available in India for Rs 2,499 and will be available on Amazon India and realme.com from 12:00 pm on June 30th.

Introducing the new # realmeBuds Q2: 👉 Active Noise Canceling 👉 28 Hours Total Playback 👉 10mm Bass Boost Driver 👉 88ms Ultra Low Latency and more!

The price is 2,499 / -First sale at 12:00 pm on June 30th (https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @ amazonIN). pic.twitter.com/1zSoEd9TNy

realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 24, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 specifications and features

Realme is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Smartphones come in 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variations and run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. It comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

It is equipped with a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080p.

The Narzo 30 is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W dirt charging.

For photography, the Narzo 30 offers a 48MP triple camera setup on the back and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 305G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 30 5G has almost the same specifications as the Narzo 30 except that it has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, is offered in a 6 GB RAM variant only, and supports 18 W fast charging. The Narzo 30 5G also features a 48MP quad camera setup instead of the 4G variant triple camera array. What’s more, the 5G variant design, display and battery size are the same as the Realme Narzo 30.

Realme Buds Q2 Specifications and Features

RealmeBuds Q2 comes with a 10mm driver and a game mode that reduces audio latency to 88ms. It has a waterproof and dustproof IPX4 rating. Obviously it can provide 20 hours of battery life (including charging case). TW Earbuds have a Type-C port for charging.

Realme Buds Q2 also comes with automatic noise canceling (ANC). Realme claims that it can cancel up to 25 dbnoise.

It is equipped with an R2 chipset and uses Bluetooth 5.2.

Realme Smart TV FHD Specifications and Features

The Realme smart TV features a 32-inch Full HD display, 1920x1080p resolution, bezel-free design, Chroma Boost Picture engine, and a wide color gamut of 85% NTSC.

The sound uses 24W quad speakers and uses the Dolby audio algorithm. It runs on Android TV and has a Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos