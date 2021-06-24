Meet the guy who is designing Google’s new headquarters





British designer Thomas Heatherwick is designing new Google buildings in California and London.

Getty

In 2012, British designer Thomas Heatherwick found himself having dinner with Google co-founder Larry Page at a billionaire’s home in California.

Page wanted to discuss the future of Google’s vast headquarters in Mountain View and other Google offices around the world.

However, supper rarely happened.

Heatherwick told CNBC last week at an exclusive tech event in the English countryside.

Heatherwick was hesitant because some of the other tech companies were “creating a private world for themselves behind the fence,” and it wasn’t interested in him. “A studio friend they knew talked to us and said,” No, really, you need to talk to them. ” “

Heatherwick told Google that he would be interested if the development contributed to the entire mountain view rather than creating “another self-righteous bubble for exclusive elite workers.”

Google loves the sound, and Heatherwick, who designed the new London “Routemaster” bus, and the controversial Garden Bridge over the Thames and the Vessel structure in New York, have a bigger one-on-one conversation with the page. Invited to do-one dinner.

It went well. “There was a common interest in seeing the building as an opportunity to reassess the meaning of work,” said a 51-year-old bearded man in floating black trousers, a white shirt and a black waistcoat. “The journey began from that moment.”

Google hangar

Heatherwick said his studio has decided to partner with the Bjarke Ingels Group due to the size of the project.

Heatherwick said he was desperate to avoid what was happening at other Silicon Valley tech companies with “a building with this tarmac tutu on the edge” and “car skirts.”

They give the streams and some of the plants in the Bay Area an “opportunity to amplify and proliferate,” giving the general public the opportunity to roam relatively freely between various Google buildings, something more natural. I wanted to make it. “There was real support from Google,” Heatherwick said.

The new Googleplex headquarters campus in Mountain View, California is under construction and features canopy-like tents. The structure is designed by architects Bjarke Ingels and Thomas Heatherwick.

Steve Prowl | Corbis Unreleased | Getty Images

Heatherwick felt that the idea of ​​”a bland box of office space” wasn’t right, and that design movements that would change the mood a bit weren’t right either.

Flexibility was one of Google’s key criteria, given that Google may need to use space for manufacturing.

Heatherwick visited NASA’s Ames Air Force Base, which has three huge hangars and is next to one of Google’s expanding sites. “When I looked at these airship hangars, it suddenly became apparent,” Heatherwick said. “There was a large and flexible volume that could be adapted and changed over time.”

Google’s solution was four huge hangars, all slightly different from each other. Each can accommodate about 4,000 Google staff and the other can accommodate about 3,000. The last is the theater.

Heatherwick describes the hangar as a bit like a giant semi-rigid tent. However, unlike most tents, Google can generate energy.

“What if this was all like a giant solar panel that could be pulled, like a tent to make a huge hangar?” Heather said. Wick said. “And, like Zoro, reduce it significantly and shine sunlight wherever you like.”

Heatherwick said he worked with a solar panel maker to obtain a bespoke product with “slightly different aesthetic quality” than standard blue and black panels that look “quite heavy.”

Heatherwick said that after the four buildings were almost complete, he took out his cell phone and showed the pictures on the big screen.

“We’re probably still a year away,” he said on the day of completion.

In addition to Mountain View, Heatherwick’s company is also working on Google’s new office in San Jose, according to Heatherwick.

Internet giants are planning to create a space for 35,000 people in San Jose.

London’s “Ground Scraper”

Heatherwick, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, designed Google’s new UK headquarters in a long, narrow section behind King’s Cross Station in London.

“It’s the same length as a shard (skyscraper) is tall,” Heatherwick reiterated a splattered line in a British newspaper.

“It will be the greatest use of wood on any façade in London,” he added. “That’s why the building gets older and more textured.”

Heatherwick can be seen developing from the roof of his apartment, which is also in King’s Cross.

Google’s new London headquarters.

Google

But Heatherwick said the project was running a few years behind schedule and wasn’t ready for another two years.

Heatherwick’s company was reportedly brought in around 2017 after Google removed its rival AHMM from the build, and Page found the original plans for the London office boring. Google didn’t immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

“In Mountain View and London, there were teams thinking about the site,” Heatherwick said. “I think it was reassessed in leadership. The other teams were stopped and we were brought in.”

No changes to Covid

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Google to rethink how often employees need to come to the office.

The company said in May that it expects 20% of its employees to work full-time at home when the office reopens.

However, as a result of the pandemic, the new buildings in Mountain View, San Jose and London are all flexible enough to deal with Covid, Heatherwick said.

“Your team’s emotions are key,” Heatherwick said. “Therefore, the workplace must be a temple of organizational values, especially if someone comes a couple of days a week instead of a prisoner five days a week.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos