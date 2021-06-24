The Innovation Task Force explores lessons learned during the pandemic





Coordination and innovation have been coordinated at North Carolina State University as faculty and staff have responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic by implementing numerous adaptations to ensure continuity of university guidance, research, management, and operations. It was a feature of the last 16 months.

In March 2021, Prime Minister Randy Woodson indicted the Post-COVID-19 Innovation Task Force Steering Committee to identify key innovation initiatives realized during the North Carolina State University pandemic response. Woodson also urged the Commission to explore the best ways to involve the college community in a thoughtful assessment of how to apply what we learned during the pandemic.

The Post-COVID-19 Innovation Task Force Steering Committee is made up of the following members representing academic, research, administrative and operational disciplines:

Warwick Arden, Vice President and Provost Marc Hoit, Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Charles Maimone, Vice President, Finance and Administration Doneka Scott, Vice President and Dean, Undergraduate and Student Department Mladen Vouk, Vice President, Research and Innovation

In April 2021, the Steering Committee established four post-COVID-19 Innovation Task Forces to investigate initiatives initiated during the pandemic, leveraging lessons learned and leveraging the long-term effectiveness of the university. The aim is to identify indications that may improve. The Task Force and its focus areas are:

Teaching and student support that leverages technology to expand academic offerings, opportunities and experiences. Research that supports laboratory and physical space, financing, and other research activities, including employee well-being. Flexible work arrangements and university space optimization. A viable and favorable digital transformation digitization process for the university community (cashless POS, paperless processing, electronic payments, cash receipts, etc.).

During the pandemic, we have successfully expanded our teaching and student service delivery model. As we move on to the next phase of resumption, Scott says we are looking at areas where these models can be continued or extended to ensure student success.

By early August, the Task Force will be required to submit a formal report suggesting actions to be taken by North Carolina State University based on what the university community has learned through its response to the pandemic. These actions may include policy changes, new procedures and guidelines, new technologies and new training designed to increase the effectiveness of the university.

According to Maimone, digital transformation efforts will include a survey of cashless point-of-sale innovations conducted by North Carolina State University’s Dining, Wolfpack Outfitters, and University Cashers offices during the transition to a pandemic business last year. is. According to Maimone, before returning to campus in the fall semester, we hope to take advantage of the Opportunity Window this summer to make some recommendations a quick success and a simple project.

According to Arden, some recommendations can lead to large-scale efforts and require additional research and pilot projects. This will be part of the initial implementation plan for the new strategic plan Wolfpack 2030: Powering the Extraordinary.

Innovations after COVID-19, including Guiding Principles, Scope, Goals, and Task Force Membership For more information and updates on the Task Force, or for potential adaptation and innovation suggestions that arise from North Carolina’s response to the pandemic. Visit the Task Force web page. ..

