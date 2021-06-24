New features in Jurassic World Evolution 2 include territory, wild dinosaurs and more





The first Feature Focus article in Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces many of the new features in the sequel, including the territory system and wild dinosaurs. On the sequel site, Frontier describes the “updated” process for getting dinosaurs into the park. There are two stages: synthesis and incubation. For synthesis, you can choose to genetically modify and create and release groups of dinosaurs at the same time, rather than individually. Another change is that you can now use “remote release” to take dinosaurs to the park. This means that you don’t necessarily have to connect the hatchery to the enclosure, which should give you a little more space to work. Interestingly, Frontier adds that he sometimes brings wild dinosaurs into the park. “In certain modes, you can bring live dinosaurs from the wild to the park through remote captures and narrative events. At some levels, you’ll be a wild dinosaur. You’ll find, calm, and And your surrounding area that needs to be returned to your facility. “

Another new feature of Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the territory system. “Dinosaurs naturally create areas within the enclosure based on their environmental needs, and if they are not satisfied with what is currently available, they try to expand the area.” This allows the enclosure design. Should give you a little more flexibility. Frontier adds that there may be a bonus in the park if there are compatible dinosaurs in the same enclosure. On the other hand, choosing the best place to display the gallery can be a bit tricky. These Dinos also tend to roam more.

There are new animations for breaks, socializing, walking, running, hunting and combat. In other words, the behavior of dinosaurs should look a little more interesting. For example, some carnivores hunt in packs. The new building will include old medical facilities, but can also deploy mobile veterinary units and ranger posts.

Overall, Jurassic World Evolution 2 seems to bring a lot of exciting changes and improvements. Frontier promised more feature-focused articles with the following detailed customizations: We will keep an eye out and update you with major news. In the meantime, what do you think of these changes? Let us know in the comments!

