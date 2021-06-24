$ 15 Billion Oil Trading, Google-Jio Phone: Mukesh Ambani Today’s Agenda





Financial markets are looking for clues about the fate of the $ 15 billion deal that Reliance Industries Limited plans with Saudi Aramco or Aramco as Chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders Thursday.

India’s most valuable companies may also inform investors about plans to deploy 5G, the potential for listing digital units, and the development of cheaper smartphones being developed by Google. There is also interest among investors to learn about his successor roadmap, including the role in which his three children will take control of the conglomerate in the future.

The country faces the world’s fastest growing Covid-19 outbreak, and as local governments maintain control of the masses, annual events are held for the second consecutive year.

The Reliance Shareholders’ Meeting is one of the rare opportunities for Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest person, to speak publicly, for conglomerates from refining to retail to announce trading, new products and large-scale investment initiatives. It is a platform. From what was held at the football stadium under Ambani’s father in the 1980s to today’s virtual conferences, this transition is a symbol of Reliance’s own journey from an energy giant to a technology giant.

Important insights

Dealing with Aramco: Ambani first announced at its 2019 shareholders’ meeting that Aramco would buy a 20% stake in Reliance for approximately $ 15 billion. Last year, he confirmed that the deal wasn’t going according to plan, as speculation about whether the deal was happening or collapsing was swirling. Other investors will come after withdrawing from Reliance’s petrochemical business earlier this year. These details and the roadmap for this unit in a world that pivots towards a green, low-carbon future are carefully watched. Google Phones: Investors will be the first to get a glimpse of the announced Reliance and Google co-branded affordable mobile phones. Last year, as part of Google’s $ 4.5 billion investment in Reliance’s digital units. Pricing is important. The vision of selling hundreds of millions of devices early after launch is said to be facing supply chain disruptions and rising component prices. 5G: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. is preparing to launch a 5G network in India. , As early as this year. Pre-testing has been underway since January and investors will wait for details of the deployment plan. That plan is important to the market, as confidence is known to be below price rivals. Any words about listing Geo will be a big step forward. E-Commerce: Ambani has made a bold bet on India’s e-commerce sector. He wants to take advantage of Reliance’s retail and telecommunications networks with the help of local moms and pop-up stores. This is a vision that has attracted more than $ 26 billion in investment from the world’s giants. Covid-19 Drugs: Reliance develops new Covid-19 drugs and cheaper test kits this month. We are exploring the use of niclosamide, an insecticide, as a possible treatment for viral diseases. Given the magnitude of Covid outbreaks in India, pharmaceutical breakthroughs have a huge impact.

Market reaction

Reliance shares rose 11% this year, compared to benchmark S & P BSE Sensex, which rose nearly 10%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Reliance has received 25 buys, 8 holds and 4 sells from the brokerage firm.

