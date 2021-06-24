



The Sea of ​​Thieves Dark Brethren Journals is a collection of items found in the Dark Brethren Tall Tale of the A Pirate’s Life update. There are 10 journals you can find during your adventure, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. They are all very well hidden in various corners and crevices that are unthinkable to see. That’s why we’ve put together a Dark Brethren Journals Sea of ​​Thieves guide to show you the location of all the books.

To find the location of the Dark Brethren Journals in the Sea of ​​Thieves, you need to look carefully at the strange places. For example, to get the first door, Jack uses a rocket to open a large stone door and then go inside. If possible, hang to the right and look at some of the ships on the left to find your diary.

Then follow Jack through the waterway and keep an eye out to the left. Near the end of the tunnel, you can see a small rock protruding from the wall. The journal is on top of it.

At the end of the tunnel you will find yourself in a small room. Use a geyser to reach the upper ledge, then use a pulley to bring the wooden beams closer. Jump on the other side and find a diary that sits on a large rock.

The fourth of the Sea of ​​Thieves Dark Brethren Journals is in the Flying Dutchman. Find the map table and take out the dagger. After chatting with Jack, head to the back of the ship. Now that the door to the organ room has opened, go inside and find your diary on the small chest on your left.

Proceed to the room where you will fight many Marpersons. After removing them, dive to the bottom and find the journal in one of the cages. Also, while there, cut the rope that holds the debris in the water.

Jump over the debris released in the above steps and reach the platform with a ladder. Look under the platform and find the sixth journal. The bottom is dark so please take a closer look.

After solving the mermaid puzzle, continue the mission as usual until you finally open the wooden door. In the next room, there are two more mermaid statues and many enemies. The seventh journal is hidden in a bunch of yellow coral in this room.

Eight of the Sea of ​​Thieves Dark Brethren Journals are in a vertical room that needs to be filled with water via a siren puzzle. When you reach the summit, find a small bunch of glowing blue coral to the north. The book is on the left side of the coral.

To find the ninth journal, proceed until you enter the “Meeting Room” of Davy Jones, also known as the Cave leading to Breslen Court. Look to the right before you go there. There is a book behind the big blue coral and next to the big red coral.

The tenth and final Dark Brethren Journal is in the Brethren Court itself. When it’s safe, stop by and check all the chairs. Books are supported next to one of them.

