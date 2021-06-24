Realme GT 5G Master Edition may be available soon and may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870





The Realme GT 5G Master Edition could be a mysterious Realme phone recently discovered on the list of 3C and TENAA. The phone model number is RMX3366, previously thought to be the Realme X9 Pro, but the latest leak from China suggests it is the Realme GT 5G Master Edition. However, given how the chip specifications differ from the original Realme GT 5G, there are some controversies that this upcoming phone may still be a Realme X9 Pro.

Realme’s Vice President of Xu Qi Chase posted an image of his new smartphone on Weibo without sharing his name or details. The image includes Naoto Fukasawa, a Japanese designer who suggests a mobile phone design in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa. Recently, a known Chinese Talekomi Digital Chat Station (translated) shared that the phone in question was the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

However, the image phone has a centrally located vertical rear camera module and two or three colors. The design of the back panel, including the camera module, is quite different from what the Realme GT 5G looks like. Realme has previously released several Master Edition variants for phones, usually with cosmetic changes that retain the specifications of the original model. This time things seem a little confusing. The company may have shared an old image to show that it is working with Fukasawa again.

In addition, another tale of the pseudonym Arsenal, the mysterious Realme phone found on the 3C and TENAA lists of model number RMX3366, was actually the Realme GT 5G Master Edition and was previously believed. I shared that it’s not Realme X9 Pro.

If this is the case, the Realme GT5G Master Edition specifications will be very different from the Realme GT5G. May come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD + display with curved edges and punched holes design. It may have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 self-camera. On the back, it may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and may have up to 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

Arsenal also shared that Realme is developing two phones, the Realme X9 and the Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Realme X9 replaces Realme V15, which was launched in China in January.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.Next Jio Phone with Optimized Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos