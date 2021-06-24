Android 12 Beta 2.1 crushes bugs and improves stability





Google has released Android 12 Beta 2.1. This is not a major update, but an update that improves OS stability. Android 12 Beta 2 was stable enough on its own, but Google wanted to crush some additional bugs on its way to a stable release.

This update has been deployed as we’re talking about, and if you’ve already locked your Android 12 Developer Preview or Beta build, you’ll get OTA (Over The Air). Google has released a change log on its official website to let you know what has changed.

Android 12 Beta 12.1 crushes bugs and improves OS stability

This update fixes some lock screen issues. Some users couldn’t access what’s on the lock screen. For example, you couldn’t swipe down from the notification shade, swipe the notification, or swipe up to unlock the phone.

For some users, weather and calendar information did not appear in the At a Glance widget located on the home screen or lock screen. Well, that issue should no longer exist after this update.

Also, the animation doesn’t flicker or shake when accessing modern apps using gesture navigation. Some users had this problem with Android 12 Beta2 builds.

Camera and microphone permission indicators tended to get stuck for some people. Simply restarting the phone will fix the problem. Well, this update does the same, as it aims to prevent that from happening.

There was also a problem using the Android emulator on an Android virtual device (AVD) running Android 12. This could prevent AVD from connecting to the Internet.

The last entry in the change log shows that this update fixes an issue where some users get stuck in the setup wizard after getting the beta and resetting the device.

A stable build of Android 12 isn’t too far away at this time. It may arrive in August.

As you can see, this is a quality of life update without new features, at least based on change logs. However, Google is currently trying to crush as many bugs as possible. A stable build of Android 12 isn’t too far away at this point.

