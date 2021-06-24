3M-Med-Tech Innovation Establishes New R & D Technical Center in Dublin





3M, a global science-based technology company, plans to set up a new R & D technology center in Dublin called the 3M Digital Science Community.

3M has been based in Ireland since 1975 and currently employs more than 500 people in both Dublin and Athlone manufacturing facilities.

A new 3M digital science community is being recruited and new team members are working remotely until the installation of 2 Cumberland Places in Dublin city is completed later this year.

Dr. Michael Dolezal, Vice President of 3M Digital Science Community, said: Dublin considers it a very attractive place for this important investment. Importantly, we have the educational ecosystem and experienced people needed to launch the company’s first R & D technical center focused on digital technology. The center is designed to grow and optimize 3M’s global digital, data security and privacy operations, accelerate the deployment of cloud-based solutions and architectures, and enhance artificial intelligence research and development.

This new center brings together elite technology experts to share knowledge and ideas that can help them meet the challenges they face in the dynamically changing global market. The center will strengthen its ability to meet customer needs through the development and deployment of scalable digital technology, enabling it to enter new market segments and regions.

3M’s investment in the 3M Digital Science Community is supported by the Government of Ireland through IDA Ireland.

This announcement from Tnaiste and Minister of Business, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkarsaid: 3M provides a truly welcome boost to Dublin city . In the last few weeks, many businesses have reopened, things have improved, and the city center is once again bustling. The establishment of this new R & D center will create 100 highly skilled jobs over the next few years, further demonstrating Ireland’s recognition as a global hub for major technological innovators. I will. We hope the company will do its best in this exciting new chapter.

The center works closely with the 3M Healthcare Health Information Systems Division (HIS) and the broader 3M Healthcare Business Group. 3M HIS is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated software and consulting services designed to improve the performance and delivery of quality medical care.

3M HIS expertise accurately documents complex algorithms, artificial intelligence, clinical speech recognition, and patient encounters, measures the quality of care delivery, and computer-assisted coding designed to improve clinical outcomes. Is in the offer. industry.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: 3M is a well-known and iconic company and leader in the healthcare IT market, and choosing Dublin for this important investment is critical. This investment conveys a strong message that Ireland is an ideal place for the skills and technology of health tech professionals.

