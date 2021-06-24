Medical expert Dr. David Agas warns about the risks of delta variants – CBS Pittsburgh





Pittsburgh (KDKA) —Coronavirus has become a true moving target, and delta mutants are a current threat. This is a major threat, said Dr. David Agus, CBS News medical expert and CEO of the Ellison Institute of Transformative Medicine.

The delta variant is a subset of the COVID-19 virus that originated in India and appears to be dramatically more infectious. As you know, in the United States a week or two ago, it was 6% or 7% of cases. Today, we know 32% of cases, but in the next few weeks it will be 89% of cases due to its infectivity in the United States. “

Dr. Agus says the good news is that current vaccines are working on delta variants.

If you take two shots of Pfizer or Moderna, you will find that you are protected from the symptoms of the delta variant. 90% have no symptoms at all and 10% have very mild symptoms. With one shot of Pfizer or Moderna, you are not really protected. With a previous COVID-19 infection, you are not really protected.

And he says the jury is still on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When it comes to unvaccinated, Dr. Agus says the delta variant is a more serious threat.

I have no questions about it. If you are an unvaccinated adult and you are practicing certain behaviors, they may have protected you from being infected with the virus. But it all changed in this delta variant. It’s much easier to spread. And once you get it, you get a much higher level of virus because it moves from cell to cell much easier.

And unvaccinated people who need to worry are also children, he says.

Oh, there’s no question about that. That is, it’s just easy to spread. As a result, there was not enough interaction to spread the virus before children were able to play in the playground. Now there may be this new variant. So you really need to be worried and vigilant for unvaccinated children. That is, you need to wear a mask at a distance you don’t want to hear, but until your children are protected. The virus can cause problems in children and is also an important means of continued spread of the virus in this country.

In conclusion, Dr. Agus states that children need to be protected wherever they can interact with individuals at close range where they need to wear masks.

That doesn’t mean keeping them away from summer camps, but Dr. Agus says he does a good job of testing and protection.

It can be a very safe experience. And the camp is beginning to exercise the right to keep all children on one bus and not on other buses. If you have one case, you don’t want it to spread throughout the camp. And they are very strategic. So, if you trust what your camp is doing and how they are doing it, it is worldwide to socialize children’s outdoor activities in the camp. It makes sense. It was good for all of us.

