Batteries breakthroughs could reduce charging time to “5 minutes”





New battery imaging technology has the potential to reduce charging time (Photo: Getty)

Breakthroughs in battery research methods can reduce the charging time of laptops and phones to less than 5 minutes.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have investigated the internal workings of lithium-ion batteries and observed the ions move in real time.

Low-cost technology allows researchers to identify speed limits for battery charging and use them to further reduce charging time.

Published in Nature, this study has the potential to accelerate the development of next-generation batteries that are essential to separate humanity from fossil fuel dependence.

Dr. Ashkai Lao of the Cambridge Cavendish Laboratory, who led the study, found that the speed limit of lithium-ion batteries depends on whether they are charged or discharged.

The speed of charging depends on the speed at which lithium ions can pass through the particles of the active material.

The rate at which the ion discharges depends on the rate at which the ions are inserted into the edge. If you can control these two mechanisms, the lithium-ion battery will charge much faster.

While previous methods of examining batteries, such as electron microscopes and X-ray synchrotrons, were time consuming and costly, Cambridge methods using light microscopy offer better resolution at a lower cost and are existing. Use the equipment.

This technology can be essential for electric vehicles (Photo: Getty)

Dr. Christoph Schnederman, co-author of the Cavendish Laboratory, said the lab-based technology we developed could make a big difference in technology speed and keep up with the fast-moving internal movements of batteries. I will.

The fact that we can actually see these phase boundaries charging in real time was really amazing. This technology could be an important part of the puzzle in the development of next-generation batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in almost every electrical device, from electric vehicles to smartphones, but they require high capacity and fast charging times to compete with ready-to-use, energy-dense fossil fuels.

According to Schnederman, a better battery is one that can store more energy, or ideally a battery that can charge both much faster.

But to make a better battery with new materials and improve a battery that is already in use, you need to understand what is happening inside the battery.

To improve a lithium-ion battery and charge it faster, you need to see what’s happening inside the battery in real time.

Alice Maryweather, a PhD student and writer, said: To actually study what’s happening inside the battery, you basically need to have the microscope do two things at the same time. You need to observe the charging and discharging of the battery over several hours, but at the same time the time required to capture the very fast processes that occur in the battery.

