Here’s a little more 5G bling





5G! Put this term on your phone right now and you’re already getting 50% attention. The other half can be covered with a very popular formula with high-end specs at an affordable price. Introducing the new Realme Narzo 30, which has joined the already crowded list of budget 5G phones and is primarily aimed at getting people’s attention.Read Also-Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G Official in India: Affordable Prices and Details

But you get the same old recipe. It has 5G, a high refresh rate, and a large enough battery. So how is the new Realme 5G phone different? To understand this, we have a Realme Narzo 30 5G and this is our first impression. Read More-Realme Narzo 30 4G / 5G, Buds Q2, Smart TV India Launched Today: Where Can I Watch Live Streams?

design

Realme listens and delivers. After boldly embracing smartphones, the company decided to choose a design that would appeal to everyone. The Narzo 305G is one such phone. It’s safely the company Dar Chawal. It’s simple and doesn’t bring as many flavors as Dar Chawal. But then it’s a favorite comfort food for all Indians. Read also-The price of Realme Narzo 30, Buds Q2 leaked a few days before its launch in India: what do you expect?

The spice of this dish is a textured strip that runs through the rear panel, subtly containing the Narzo brand. We got the racing silver color, and I can’t emphasize how beautiful it is. In contrast to the huge Dare To Leap logo on the Realme 8 phone, this phone is a pleasant surprise.

Other elements follow the same storyboard. There are three properly sized camera housings and a rectangular camera setup that houses the LED flash. The display has punch holes and has recently begun to become the norm on many mobile phones.

All of these are packed very well in a glossy parcel. And this is not always a shiny finish with attractive stains. It gets your attention and makes you want to own it. This is the color option I fell in love with. You will do so too.

What do we put on the plate?

The Realme Narzo 30 5G power gear is in the form of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you feel this is low, you have the option of expanding RAM to improve your work and multitasking. Today, phones can perform basic functions such as calling and messaging more smoothly. More will be observed in future reviews.

It has a 6.5-inch screen size that can be easily used with one hand. The display has a full HD + screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is one of the highlights, especially for mobile gamers. The display is decently bright and suitable for normal use. However, you may miss the punchy version of the Super AMOLED screen.

This phone supports what is called the standard camera configuration for Android phones. There is a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front snapper is 16 megapixels. This section needs further testing, but so far the results are fairly decent without much saturation.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, it can perform various tasks. The battery supports 18W fast charging, which is disappointing if you want to charge your phone quickly.

The plate also includes Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11, a fast-moving side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an average speaker. The most attractive point is 5G, and the phone supports up to 7 5G bands (SA and NSA) to keep things going smoothly for the future.

Realme Narzo 305G First Impression

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a phone with all current technology trends at Rs 15,999. It seems to be a perfect companion for those with a budget of less than 20,000 rupees.

But it doesn’t stand out from rivals like the Poco M3 Pro 5G and its cousin Realme 85G. How well you compete with your rivals to become a daily driver will be answered in our upcoming review. Please look forward to this space to know.

