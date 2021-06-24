5G partnership between new Android smartphone and Jio





Editor’s Note: Today we announced the next steps in our partnership with Jio Platforms, including a new affordable Jio smartphone built with an optimized version of the Android OS and a new 5G collaboration powered by Google Cloud. The following is based on what Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made at today’s Reliance Industries Annual Meeting.

Reliance Industries, everyone who has worked for India, from investing in infrastructure and technology to creating jobs and expanding opportunities to support communities in need, especially in this difficult time for the country. Thank you.

It is devastating to see the country hit hard by COVID-19. Still, it’s encouraging to see how the Reliance has contributed to the country’s response and stepped up to reach the communities that need it most. On behalf of all of us at Google: We hope you take care of us, and we hope for better days in the future.

For Google, the past year has brought new goals and urgency to our mission to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. With so many aspects of our lives and work moving online, it’s even more important to make technology accessible and useful to everyone.

This goal is at the heart of our partnership with Reliance Jio. I am proud to have helped launch this partnership last year. This was the first and largest equity investment from the Google for India Digitization Fund of 75,000 chlores ($ 10 billion).

Our vision was to give Indians affordable access to information in their own language, build new products and services to meet India’s unique needs, and bring technology to the business.

Today, we are excited to announce the next step in this vision, starting with the new affordable Jio smartphone created by Google. Our team has optimized the Android OS version specifically for this device. It provides language and translation capabilities, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates.

Built for India, it opens up new possibilities for millions of new users experiencing the Internet for the first time. And I can’t wait to show you the device later this year.

We are also proud to announce that we are further collaborating with the new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio.

This will allow more than a billion Indians to connect to the faster and better internet, support their business with digital transformation, Jio build new services in areas such as health and education, and digitize India. You can lay the foundation for the next stage.

As part of this collaboration, Reliance will move its core retail business to the Google Clouds infrastructure. You will be able to use Google’s AI and machine learning, e-commerce, and demand forecasting services. Leverage the reliability and performance of Google Cloud to scale up these businesses as needed to meet customer demand.

Empowering companies to embark on digital transformation is an important part of our mission in India and we are excited about the innovations that this partnership will help unleash. We are proud to be part of India’s next wave of innovation.

Helping connect 1.3 billion Indians to the opportunities created by the Internet makes sense for all of us at Google, and certainly for myself. I know that with better access to smartphones and better connectivity, there are no limits to what Indian people can do.

We look forward to putting technology in the hands of more people and exploring what we can achieve together over the years to come.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos