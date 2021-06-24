Innovative mobile technology drives renewable energy penetration in Southeast Europe





Dimitar Zarchev, director of the National Dispatching Center at ESO, announced the successful implementation: “This project will capture the excess capacity of the grid, increase renewable energy penetration, ease constraints and border between Bulgaria and Romania. You can improve the flow beyond. ESOs will be part of this important task, which is crucial to the network in Southeastern Europe. “

“With these innovative tools, we can significantly increase the capacity and flexibility of our networks and ultimately accelerate our decarbonization efforts in the region,” he said. It was.

Dimitar goes on to say, “The value of Smart Wires mobile technology is that it can be delivered in months, installed in hours, and reused in multiple different locations. Power flow control isn’t new, but it’s this. Innovative mobile deployment methods provide incredible service to the industry. Flexible and influential solutions. Ultimately, faster, cheaper and more for planning and operating power systems. It provides a good way. “

Mark Norton, Vice President of European Business Development at SmartWires, commented: “With this work, ESO has demonstrated its commitment to customers, energy transformation, and the types of leadership and innovation that the Horizon 2020 project embodies. We really enjoy collaborating with the ESO team throughout the SmartWires project. . “

“This project is a true innovation that seamlessly relocates a large grid infrastructure from one grid to another to solve multiple problems,” Mark added. First introduced in Greece in 2019 to ease renewable energy congestion as a joint project with an independent transmission operator in Europe. ESO and IPTO have demonstrated global leadership in this project and Europe. Inspires the imagination of operators across the United States, Australia and Latin America. We are proud to partner with the FLEXITRANSTORE Consortium to ensure that these types of tools are adopted worldwide. “Europe.”

About FLEXITRANSTORE FLEXITRANSTORE presents a variety of new smart grid technologies, control methods, energy storage, and new market approaches that are being developed, installed, demonstrated, and tested to bring flexibility to European power systems. FLEXITRANSTORE transforms Europe’s power system through interventions across the energy value chain. FLEXITRANSTORE develops the next generation Flexible Energy Grid (FEG). The project takes both national and regional approaches, especially those in Southeast Europe, which still lack the high interconnectivity of other European networks, requiring seamless integration of the domestic market. I admit that there is.

The project is funded by the European Union’s Horizontal 2020 Research and Innovation Program under Grant Agreement No. 774407.

About ESO The Electricity System Operator (ESO) is a power transmission system operator in Bulgaria. The company is responsible for common operational planning, coordination, control and parallel synchronous operation of Bulgarian power systems, providing reliable functions for grid operation, maintenance and reliability. ESO implements the transportation of electricity through the National Grid and organizes the electricity auction market. www.eso.bg

About SmartWires SmartWires is a global power technology company that drives the supply of clean, affordable electricity around the world. Maximize grid capacity with innovative technology and advanced analytics. This means more renewable energy, lower cost and less impact on the community and the environment. Smart Wires has a global workforce of 200 professionals across four continents. Our team works with our customers to achieve their strategic goals and use flexible and influential solutions to help them face an uncertain energy future. www.smartwires.com

