This electronic fairy jar is a fascinating mix of Pokemon and Tamagotchi





If your child loves fantasy and crafts, it’s possible that you might have made a fairy jar with them. For those without our children, an art project with an ordinary masonry jar filled with glitter and a carefully cut silhouette that makes it look like magical creatures are trapped inside. is. When the light goes out or the child gets tired of it, the magic goes out over time, but it’s cute. Toy maker Wow Wee is launching a $ 40 digital version next month, thanks to an interactive roster of collecting, feeding and trading creatures that won’t have to end the fun once the lid is closed. That Pokemon fairy version.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder looks a lot like a milk bottle, with a white plastic casing and a pink lid. Instead, it has a small heart-shaped door at the top, along with a light sensor and tilt sensor along with a microphone. The biggest sign that this isn’t your regular fairy jar is the 2.5-inch LCD screen on the front. Although it’s a black and white display, the lights in the jar color the LCD according to the type of fairy currently on the deck.

Kris Naudus / Engadget

There are three flower-shaped buttons. Press the middle button twice to enter fairy finder mode. The child opens the top flap, and after a few seconds, the fairy flies in, as indicated by the flashing rainbow lights and cheerful chimes. The type of fairy displayed on the screen depends on the circumference of the jar. It depends on the amount of light and noise in the room and whether the bottle is shaking or upside down. Some fairies turn upside down and glow in the dark.

The screen usually defaults to the last sprite captured when the jar is on, but you can go to the menu to see the creatures currently held. Options include a collection view, a very basic mini-game where players guide the fairy around cloud obstacles, trading features, and, of course, system settings: screen brightness and device volume. .. It’s pretty quiet to get started, and even the loudest sounds aren’t too annoying, so you’ll want to raise the latter. (Although some stressed parents disagree.) Don’t worry if your child forgets to turn it off after playing. The device will automatically go to sleep after a few minutes of inactivity.

Kris Naudus / Engadget

There are more than 100 fairies to collect and they are divided into three bottle styles with different lid colors. Dark fuchsia exclusively sold in pink, blue and Wal-Mart. To catch them all, so to speak, the kids need to swap the fairies back and forth by holding their jars together in the lid and activating the trading mode. (I’m getting a trade flashback of Pokemon Link Cable here.) And some special fairies are withheld for the holiday release. (It is not different from the distribution of mythical Pokemon.)

There should be 100 types of fairies, but some have different colors. There are pink, purple, and blue upside-down fairies, and it’s hard to tell the three. And the jar does not display the name of the fairy or tell you the name of the fairy you are missing. To do this, children need to access the Find My Fairy app on their mobile device to search the entire fairy roster. Unfortunately, when I was testing the jar, the app and its associated website weren’t live, so I’m not sure how well they are working.

Kris Naudus / Engadget

I have a fairy finder for 4 days and have caught 10 kinds of fairies so far. Some of them flew into a bottle that you opened yourself without using Fairy Finder mode. Comes with an ice cream cone for the hat. So I have one-third of the variations possible so far and hope that with minimal interaction, some of the other varieties will be even more challenging. So this $ 40 toy has a lot of play time. I also want to see a future version of the jar that incorporates more games and perhaps a full color screen. It’s pretty fun, but functionally, Fairy Finder still has a lot to catch up with if you want to capture a Pokemon and Tamagotchi audience.

All Engadget recommended products are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through any of these links, you may earn affiliate commissions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos