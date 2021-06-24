The iPhone 13 dummy unit reveals a pretty boring design





I’ve heard a lot about the iPhone 13 lately, but I haven’t seen much of the image of the phone itself. Some images of the iPhone 13 dummy unit have just surfaced. This is the next best thing.

The image in question is from Twitter’s famous leaker Sonny Dickson, showing four different iPhone models. This is what we expected. The base iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are displayed. Unfortunately, the design is very similar to the iPhone 12 series.

Obviously, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini Dummy Units feature a small camera design change. The two rear camera lenses are placed diagonally, unlike the vertical layout of the iPhone 12’s equivalent.

That said, the dummy Pro model looks almost the same as the previous model at first glance. Dickson claims that the Max model looks slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it’s clearly impossible to see from a single photo.

If these dummy units are genuine, they may have come from some kind of case or accessory manufacturer. With every new iPhone released, you may have noticed that there are plenty of third-party cases and accessories ready to go. These dummy devices help you test them and make sure the product is compatible with the phone from the beginning.

It’s not clear if they were officially sourced from Apple or based on leaked specifications and dimensions. So while these may be exact representations of what Apple is coming this fall, there’s no way to be sure.

Still, the dummy unit is in line with the rumors I’ve heard so far. Or at least it looks like it’s seen from behind. Not being able to see the front of these dummy units means that you don’t know if they have a small notch that is widely rumored to be on all four iPhone 13 models.

According to other rumors, the phone should have a 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display. Pro models may have an LTPO panel and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 will have a larger camera lens, which can improve image quality by allowing more light to reach the sensor. It’s also said that iPhone 13 Pro phones may have a telephoto lens like a periscope. This improves the optical zoom function.

There are rumors that at least the iPhone 13 Pro model has a 1TB storage option, but since then some have argued against this, so you need to take a closer look at what Apple will decide. The same is true for Touch ID on the underdisplay, with contradictory reports that it may appear on the iPhone 13 or is pending on the iPhone 14 in the 2022s.

The iPhone 13 will be powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset and improved 5G, which may support Wi-Fi 6E, which promises to support faster wireless speeds than regular Wi-Fi 6.

The iPhone 13 series is currently rumored to be available in the third week of September. If that happens, you should see the phone actually reach the customer the next week. Let’s hope that the plain look design of the phone does not represent the rest of the phone.

