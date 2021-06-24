Trigo partners with Google Cloud to accelerate autonomous grocery stores





Tel Aviv, Israel-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Trigo, the world leader in frictionless checkout technology, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement to join the Google Clouds Partner Ecosystem.

Under the deal, a Trigos AI-powered solution for autonomous shopping will be available on Google Cloud, and teams from both companies will work together to accelerate digital transformation in AI-powered autonomous stores for retailers. To support. The choice to use Google Cloud was based on Google Cloud’s strong relationships with major retailers and their sensitivity to the use of Amazon Web Services by major European retailers.

Trigos is working with Google Cloud to show how the world’s top grocery retailers can digitize, innovate, deliver outstanding experiences to their customers and compete in increasingly crowded and growing markets, said Trigos. Founder and CEO Michael Gabay said.

Trigos’ privacy-by-design solution uses AI-powered computer vision technology and off-the-shelf hardware to add autonomy to existing grocery stores. The company applies its own algorithm to ceiling-mounted cameras to automatically learn and upload data about shopper movements and product selection. This allows customers to go to the store, pick up the desired product, and go out without having to stop at checkout. Payments and receipts are settled digitally.

Trigo is experiencing rapid growth and growing demand for technology throughout 2020 and will open in 2021 in collaboration with leading retailers in mainland Europe, including Rewe. Trigos technology is leveraged by Tesco PLC, one of the world’s largest grocery stores with stores. Great Britain, Ireland and Central Europe. Tesco is working on a trial with Trigo at its Tesco Express convenience store and plans to expand to another store in a more urban environment. Trigo uses Google Cloud as part of Tesco’s solutions. Trigo is a cashierless checkout store in downtown Cologne and also works with REWE, Germany’s second largest grocery chain.

According to a Trigos analysis of canter supermarket data, Trigo estimates that there are approximately 500,000 convenience stores and small grocery stores (up to 1,000 square meters) that could be retrofitted with AI-based frictionless technology. About 120,000 of them are in the EU only.

Paul Tepfenhart, director of global retail solutions at Google Cloud, says technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT are helping retailers deliver exciting and new experiences to consumers. We are pleased that Trigo is introducing a retail solution to Google Cloud. We also look forward to partnering with Trigo to help retailers accelerate adoption of these features.

Click here for more information on how the Trigos solution works.

