The 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program honors outstanding innovations that empower remote work and distributed teams around the world | News





Los Angeles, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -RemoteTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and certifies outstanding technology companies, products and services that empower remote work and distributed teams around the world. Today, the 2021 Awards Program presents technologies and companies that drive innovation and demonstrate the best RemoteTech solutions in the world.

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to provide the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of today’s top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote technology industry. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from more than 15 countries around the world.

Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, said: “This shift has dramatically increased breakthrough innovation in every aspect of remote technology, empowering companies and their employees. In the second year of the RemoteTech Breakthrough Prize, represented by the Winners Circle. We are very proud to recognize these groundbreaking technology innovators. Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award. “

Award-winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. All RemoteTech Breakthrough Award nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry.

The winners of the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Prize are:

leadership

This year’s remote work innovation: Bonfyre

This year’s comprehensive remote tech solution: Dialpad

Overall Remote Tech Enterprise of the Year: Zapier

Messaging and communication

This year’s business phone system: Mitel MiClould Connect

This year’s comprehensive remote communication solution: Aircall

Video conferencing

This year’s video collaboration solution: Oslo

This year’s comprehensive video conferencing solution: RingCentral Video

Events and hosting

Virtual Event Innovation of the Year: Welcome

Collaboration and documentation

This year’s digital signature solution: ReadySign

This year’s developer collaboration platform: Stack Overflow

Sourcing and recruiting

This year’s freelancer recruitment platform: Trusty Oak

This Year’s Job Marketplace: Talentpair

Recruiting Remote Team of the Year Overall Platform: Lever

This year’s comprehensive recruitment solution: HiringThing

Education and training

This year’s online learning platform: Thought Industries

This year’s employee training solution: TechSmith Camtasia

Onboarding and performance management

This year’s employee onboarding solution: Pipefy

This Year’s Employee Engagement Solution: Voodle

This year’s Team Analysis Solution: Motivation

This year’s overall performance management solution: enthusiastically

Benefits and HR

Salary of the Year Provider: Deel

This year’s employee experience platform: praise

HR Analytics Solution of the Year: Humantelligence

Comprehensive HR Solution Provider of the Year: CoachHub

Virtual office and coworking

This year’s virtual remote coworking platform: goLance

Coworking Innovation of the Year: Wurkr

Collaborative design

Design Collaboration Company of the Year: Canva

Security

This year’s identity management solution: Bio-key PortalGuard IDaaS

This year’s remotework security company: OneLogin

####

About RemoteTech breakthrough

The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and awareness platform for global technology innovation and leadership, empowering remote work and distributed teams around the world. We are dedicated to celebrating product excellence. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for technology companies and solutions to gain public awareness in categories such as messaging and communications, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, and collaboration design. For more information, please visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

Media contacts

Bryan Vaughn, RemoteTech Breakthrough, 949.529.4120, bryan @ remotetechbreakthrough.com

Source RemoteTech Breakthrough

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos