The 2021 Techart GT Street R is a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo with 800hp.





German tuner Techart announced a new generation of GT Street R based on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo, 20 years after the original arrival of the 996 base.

Porsche’s 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S provide ample performance right out of the box. In fact, there’s more than the average buyer needs. Nonetheless, there are always more coveted buyers, and companies like Techart set foot there.

Near Porsche’s hometown of Stuttgart, Techart has been accelerating Porsche for over 30 years. The company’s GT Street R and the more hardcore GT Street RS are the most widely recognized products in the portfolio.

The new GT Street R will start with either the 911 Turbo or the Spicy Turbo S and will be upgraded to provide a sharper and more emotional car. They start with a significant boost in output from 800hp and 700lb-ft torque from a horizontally opposed 6-cylinder with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharger, made possible by the new turbocharger, engine management, and exhaust. If this is too extreme, Techart also has a stage 1 upgrade to increase its output to 700hp and 664lb-ft.

The new numbers will be compared to the Stock Turbo 572hp and 553lb-ft and the Stock Turbo S 640hp and 590lb-ft.

At 800hp on the tap, TechArt estimates that the top speed is 217 mph, which is 12 mph higher than the Turbo S’s top speed.

The car features a huge carbon fiber rear spoiler in addition to the more aggressive fascia on the front and rear, so the latest 911 GT3 swan neck design looks relatively understated. On some shots, the wing has its own integrated wing, which can be extended for additional downforce. Techart cites four times the downforce of the rear axle of the stock turbo at about 87 mph.

Techart has also added a pumped fender to the front with a vent similar to the design used in the 991 911 GT3 RS. The extremely wide fenders allow Techart to be mounted on wide wheels designed to fit 265/35 tires on the front and 325/30 tires on the rear. It features a center lock design and is available in 20 “and 21” diameters. The strange looking wheel cover, known as the aero disc, is there to improve aerodynamics and is made of carbon fiber.

The GT Street R rides lower thanks to a new coil over suspension setup that can reduce vehicle height by up to 25 mm. A more aggressive suspension setup for serious truck enthusiasts is still under development. Delivered as part of the Club Sports Package, it includes a roll cage and a stronger seat.

The interior is refined with a combination of Alcantara, carbon fiber and leather, which can be further enhanced with some heritage-inspired materials. This extends to the checkered flag design and custom steering wheels that can be ordered with the accent color of your choice.

The GT Street R upgrade starts at € 73,000 and offers 87 examples. This number indicates that Techart was founded in 1987.

Companies tend to focus on performance tuning, but it can also dial up your Porsche luxury. A good example is the company’s recent work on the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.

