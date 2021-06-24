My grandson unknowingly piles up $ 9,000 on Google Play invoices.Grandma is now fighting for a refund





Storing your PHOENIX password and payment information on your mobile phone can significantly speed up your online shopping, but it can also incur unexpected charges.

Kathy says she learned a difficult way after being warned of fraud by a bank.

“I was absolutely stunned. They ran out of their entire checking and savings accounts,” Kathy said.

Almost $ 9,000 is gone. She says, even more surprisingly, all the money was spent buying games through Google Play.

Kathy says she linked her bank card to her Google Play account to buy two games for her autistic grandson. She was shocked to learn that he had made hundreds of charges a few days later.

She admits it was a mistake not to delete the card information after the purchase, but her grandson says she didn’t know what she was doing.

All the charges were filed in just a few days, so she hoped the bank would have warned her before she ran out of cash. Instead, she says she has previously purchased from Google Play, so the bank has allowed all claims.

“The first two bills were okay, so basically others are okay,” Kathy said.

Cathy turned to Google because the bank couldn’t help.

“I only listened to crickets,” Kathy said.

Google’s website has a process of “reporting an unfamiliar claim and requesting a refund.” One of the reasons mentioned is that “a child may have been billed accidentally because he played the game”.

When we contacted Google, they led us to the same web page. Kathy talked to someone and repeatedly asked if she could clear this, but there was no response.

Through the link Google gave us, Kathy was able to get a $ 40 refund, but that’s far from the $ 9,000 charged to her account. Meanwhile, Kathy’s bank gave her credit to cover her claim, but if Google didn’t pass, she would have to repay it.

Big Reminder: Use your credit card with these accounts as needed. I never have a bank account. Because if it’s in jeopardy, the bad guys are getting your cash. Also, pay attention to anyone who has access to your online account.

