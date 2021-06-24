Why Digital Innovation is a Growth Strategy and Must Be Driven by the Board of Directors





CEO of Novus Laurus. Business and transformation strategist. Digital technology, film and food investors.

Recently, I’ve heard strategic executives say negatively to tech executives, engineers say. If you hear the phrase IT and business integrity, you may be working in a culture destined to fail. In this era of streaming, cashless, virtual fitting, same-day delivery, near-instant international financial coordination, robot manufacturing, warehousing, and smart contracts, no company can afford this false separation of business and technology. In my experience, the competitiveness provided by technology is second only to the product or service differentiation itself. The customer base understands and expects miraculous technology-based experiences and immediacy. I think it’s time for leadership to recognize and prioritize digital innovation as a growth strategy.

Achieving customer centricity can be difficult if you can’t live up to the expectations of experience and don’t have the speed of production and delivery to back it up. So why isn’t this the main directive for most of the agenda of many CEOs and the board of directors? Technology issues such as cybersecurity and industry regulation are inevitably important. I have observed that new board members with a technology background are often forced into security and regulatory debates. But when will corporate boards stop their defensive approach to technology and continue to attack to drive continuous digital innovation as a growth strategy?

As CEO of Digital Strategy, Transformation Consulting and Investment Companies, I have written about the company’s key digital paths and client-led initiatives. I’m well aware that technology opportunities and associated challenges, such as AI-driven marketing and dedicated sales bots, can never be addressed by technology teams, CDOs, and CIOs alone. In my opinion, treating technology like a retrofit is no longer an option, and its board needs to embrace, fold, and prioritize technology.

Market dynamics and corporate readiness were often areas of executive-level skills and vision. Even many management consultants are still tied to the idea that IT is a second-tier concern and have not yet presented a photo to convince the CEO of a new way to run the company. We are officially in an era when we have enough market and operational data to enable fine-grained merging and simulation of results. Imagine being able to perform data simulations on all risk and opportunity factors, not just speculation, and prioritize the path you are sure to move forward.

I believe that rapid growth can never happen if the CEO and the board want to wipe out technology. Think about technology only if you have a large hack or delay. Technology will be a very important part of business and growth strategies and should be a regular topic on the board-level agenda. Consistent enhancements and upgrades of technology, and the resulting cultural changes and resulting revenue growth, require education, investment, and performance measurements by all executives and board executives.

education

The speed of progress in digital technology depends only on how rapidly customer expectations are changing. There are many privacy and security concerns, but many customers are willing to fork data and behavior in exchange for convenience (registration required) and speed.

On a regular basis, we present progress in the customer experience to the board of directors, such as education, along with forecasts of market share based on such differentiation. In addition, we regularly educate executives and the board about the increasingly complex technology transformations and change management needed to keep companies on track. Discuss business cases and plans to enable future-proof corporate technology and operations. In my experience, multiple technology board members need to be incorporated into the board to maintain a conversation about digital innovation. Avoid tool-centric discussions and instead focus on the competitive advantage of technology.

investment

Large new investments are risky and can hurt your bottom line. In addition, the business case of major technology changes is often considered less serious. No one wants to fix something that looks unbroken at first glance. I’ve seen CIOs and CDOs run into problems when other executive members aren’t supporting them or showing strategic benefits in the positive direction. Often, technical teams do not have the desire for the speed needed to reach these technical milestones. I believe that by setting incentives for the entire C suite, not just the CIO, for rapid digital innovation, only the board can overcome this obstacle and overcome the enterprise. We encourage CEOs, CMOs, and CROs to build business cases for technology and confirm their development, adoption, and returns.

The pandemic has further facilitated digital innovation. For example, telemedicine and e-learning are much more popular. Over the next five years, large companies may succeed or collapse as they compete to maintain customer interest. The discerning board will allocate annual funding to in-house technology development with the right shares and milestones along the transformational paths of production / services, operations, data analytics, AI, sales and marketing. It is recommended. In the next annual cycle, you can increase your sales and marketing digital spending, reduce your operational spending, and increase your data analytics spending, based on the results of insight and efficiency.

Measurement

Once the board has invested in digital transformation, monitor progress with KPI and ROI metrics. Every quarter, we look at the internal and customer usage of new technologies, speeding up all technology expansion processes, and the new revenues that this transformation will bring. Properly distribute executive bonuses. Investigate the deficiencies from the predictions and correct the course. Technology platform issues can occur. Keep the C suite in a previously configured timeline so you don’t abandon the platform when your team changes.

In my opinion, ongoing digital evolution is the second largest strategy to drive organic growth in the foreseeable future. Smartboards need to be driven with a focus on innovation.

