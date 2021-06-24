Google is breaking links to some old YouTube videos, drive files next month





(Photo: Mateusz Slodkowski / SOPA Images / LightRocket)

Future Google security updates can break many links to YouTube videos and Google Drive files. Starting next month, Google is changing the way it handles link sharing of older content as a way to increase security.

YouTube

Four years ago, the video sharing platform released a security extension that made it harder to find links to private videos. Anyone who knows this link can view and share it, but it will not appear in the search results. Currently, YouTube has revamped videos uploaded before January 1, 2017, and has set it to be private rather than private since July 23.

“If there are videos affected by this change, we’ll let you know directly,” the YouTube team wrote in a blog post, warning people that they need to take one of four steps during the next month. .. Of course, active users can opt out of changes. Simply fill out an online form requesting that private videos prior to 2017 remain in their current state (without the benefits of Google’s security updates). Alternatively, you can publish your private video or re-upload your clip as new private content.

The final option, Do Nothing, ensures that the initial private videos are set to “private” and that the links previously used to embed and share them will no longer work. I will. As The Verge pointed out, this can be a problem for content left in unused or inactive accounts.

“I understand that this change can be difficult, so I’m giving it time to adjust the video before it goes into effect on July 23, 2021,” the blog said. “These videos aren’t new, so you’ll have less traffic and less confusion …. YouTube creators are encouraged to review old private videos and choose the right privacy settings. It is recommended.”

Google drive

Similar security updates affect some files in Google Drive “to make shared links more secure,” according to a Google Workspace Updates post.

Editor’s recommendation

Workspace administrators are encouraged to choose how to apply the security update before July 23. You can track affected users, folders, shared drives, and files in your organization. Assuming the company does not opt ​​out, the end user who owns or manages the affected files must receive the email from July 26th and decide how to implement the changes by September 13th.

Personal account owners can also expect notifications from Google Drive about affected files, which applies for the same 19-day period.

