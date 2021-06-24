Keep it handy: BioLiberty-Med-Tech Innovation





Med-Tech Innovation News spoke with BioLiberty co-founder Ross O’Hanlon. He has developed a robot glove that allows people with impaired motor control to live independently.

First of all, please tell us how BioLiberty started.

BioLiberty started with observation. My aunt suffers from MS and she began to lose control of her leg movements early in the diagnosis. There were several innovative technologies to address this issue, such as crutches, wall rails, and mobility scooters. However, when MS attacked her hand, there was no technology available to address the issue of hand weakness. It was at this time that I came up with the idea of ​​a robot glove to enhance grip. To address this issue, I formed a team of engineers with experience in the medical device industry. We have been working on this product for about a year.

How do gloves help users?

Gloves fill the gap between the brace and rehabilitation. The idea is that gloves can strengthen the hand in both flexion and extension while developing the natural strength of the hand. In assist mode, the glove monitors the position of the user’s hand, and when the user attempts to grip an object, the glove responds by amplifying the grip.

We have also built a digital treatment platform around the gloves. In rehabilitation mode, gloves and a digital therapy platform guide users through customized exercises that help restore natural hand strength. I wanted to create a product that not only improves grip in the short term, but also improves natural hand strength in the long term.

Patients who can use it include those with MS, MND, and carpal tunnel syndrome, but is there room to expand its use?

The exciting part of our technology is its versatility. Initially, targeted conditions include post-stroke, post-surgery, and arthritis, with the goal of creating a portfolio of products specifically designed to address conditions such as MS, MND, and carpal tunnel syndrome. It is said. Once the glove portfolio is on the market, we aim to apply this technology to other parts of the body. This can include ankles, elbows, and knees. The hand is just the starting point. Our goal as a company is to design products that enable everyone to live independently.

Can you tell me what happened to make the gloves?

Gloves can be analyzed as a system with inputs, processes, and outputs. The input of our system is an electromyogram. Electromyography is a technique that uses electrodes to measure muscle activity when the user is trying to grasp. The system then uses advanced algorithms to signal the actuator, creating an aid to enhance the user’s grip. This force acts on both flexion and extension of the hand. The algorithm uses machine learning to characterize the individual’s muscle activity and then increase the reliability of the glove.

How important is support from the EBS Incubator?

Support from the Edinburgh Business School (EBS) Incubator has so far been the key to our success. Because the BioLiberty team is made up of engineers, access to the EBS Incubator provided important training for developing the commercial side of the business. EBS Incubator also provided access to a network of leading experts in the medical and robotic industries. The incubator is based at Heriot-Watt University, home of the National Robotarium. In short, I had a great opportunity to connect with pioneering robotics working in social care. The incubator will also provide desk space where you would like to run your business as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, we will continue to work and be supported remotely.

Do you have any plans for the future?

There are big plans for BioLiberty in the future. We aim to create a world that is not restricted by limited mobility so that all people can live longer and healthier lives independently. Our immediate goal is to bring our products to the people who need them most.

Our technology is extremely versatile and we plan to develop products for various body parts and conditions. We want to empower therapists by transforming social care with innovative technologies and providing them with tools to more effectively monitor and treat patients.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

If you are an occupational therapist or physiotherapist with experience working by hand, please let us know what you think. Please contact us through our website to get in touch: www.bioliberty.co.uk

