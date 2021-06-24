Vivo V21e 5G, 44W Fast Charge with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications





The Vivo V21e 5G was launched in India as a budget-friendly product from the company that supports 5G. The phone is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, but with two color options. The Vivo V21e 5G features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and dual rear camera setup. On the front is a notched display that houses a selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There are slim bezels on the three sides of the phone, and the chin is a little thicker.

Price of Vivo V21 e5G in India

The price of the Vivo V21 e5G is Rs. 24,990 for the only 8GB + 128GB storage model. Available in dark pearl and sunset jazz colours. The phone can be purchased from the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and the Bajaj Finserv EMI store, and will soon be available in TataCliq and Paytm.

Vivo offers Flat R. 2,500 cashback with HDFC credit and debit cards on full swipe and EMI transactions. This offer is valid only in the Vivo India store until June 30th. Customers can also get one Amazon voucher equivalent to Rs. 1,000 at the time of purchase.

Vivo V21 e5G specifications

Vivo V21e 5G runs Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1. It features a 6.44 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. Internally, the phone is paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a Mali G57 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 3GB of software expansion support and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Vivo V21e 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.2 lens. .. A small notch on the front houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f / 2.0.

Vivo V21e 5G connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C ports. On-board sensors include ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and e-compasses. Along with face unlocking support, there is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V21e 5G is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, and Vivo claims to be able to charge from zero to 72 percent in just 30 minutes. The mobile phone is only 7.67 mm thick and weighs 167 grams.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





