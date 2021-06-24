Google Warning: Be careful.This security update can break links to drive files





Google has warned workspace administrators that future updates to improve the security of link sharing from Google Drive will actually break links to some files.

This can be a headache for Google Workspace business users who need to access files from Drive. According to Google, this update includes a drive file link update, which may result in “some new file access requests”.

As a result, it can cause problems for workspace administrators and can lead to a spike in support calls over broken links.

Google is aware that security updates have been applied to some files in Google Drive to make shared links more secure.

“The update adds a resource key to the shared link. Once the update is applied to a file, users who have never viewed the file before must use the URL containing the resource key to access it. Older or directly accessible files do not require a resource key to access the file, “Google explains.

This is the first phase of a gradual rollout of resource keys that can break the link to the drive file. According to Google, drive files can be cumbersome, especially in large organizations with many users and files.

Google’s support page for this issue states that administrators can choose how to apply the update until July 23.

During this phase, end users are notified of affected files when resource key security updates are applied. Administrators can change their selections after July 23, but users will not be notified of the change.

In Phase 2, between July 26th and August 25th, the drive will notify affected users of updates and affected items that they own or manage. The administrator can also allow the user to decide to remove updates from a particular item.

“Unless the administrator chooses to opt out of the organization from security updates, end users who own or manage the affected files will receive an email notification containing the affected files from July 26, 2021. We do, “said Google.

“End users must determine how updates will be applied to files by September 13th, if permitted by the administrator.”

Google has also released information for developers affected by changes that may affect various projects that depend on Drive files.

End users who own or manage the affected files are stated to receive email notifications that flag the affected files from July 26, 2021. Assuming your administrator allows it, users have the option to remove security updates from the affected files.

Google has also flagged future issues with private videos uploaded before January 1, 2017.

After July 23, private videos uploaded before that date will be moved to private as part of a security update. Private, along with public and private, is one of YouTube’s three visibility settings. “In 2017, we released a security update for a system that generates new private video links. This update includes security extensions that make it harder for someone to find if you don’t share a private video link. We are currently making changes to an old private video that was uploaded before this update was made, “Google explains.

YouTube users can opt out of this change by following the instructions on Google’s support page.

