Triastek Completes US $ 50 Million Series B Financing Jointly Led by Matrix Partners China and CPE





Nanjing, China, June 24, 2021 / CNW / -3D Printed Pharmaceuticals World Leader Triastek, Inc. (Triastek) has completed Series B funding and raised US $ 50 million (RMB330 million). The investment in this round was jointly led by Matrix Partners China and CPE, with participation from Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital (SSICC) and existing investors, Morningside Ventures, Dalton Venture and Yunqi Partners. In addition to supporting the continued development of the first IND-approved products in clinical trials, Revenue expands the 3D-printed pharmaceutical pipeline and creates Triastek’s vision to create a new era of global intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is also used to move forward.

Dr. Senping Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Triastek, said: Taking advantage of 3D printing of pharmaceuticals as digital manufacturing technology and incorporating new technologies such as artificial intelligence, we will open up a new era of advanced and intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing. “

Dr. Eric Yu, a partner of Matrix Partners China, said: For patients with unmet clinical needs. “

Jing Wu, Executive Director of CPE, commented: The contribution of .Triastek will accelerate the realization of digitalization and intelligent manufacturing throughout the pharmaceutical industry. “

Dr. Zhide Yuan, Executive Vice President of SSICC, said: We look forward to the wider application of the company’s technology in pharmaceutical R & D and manufacturing. “

Founded in 2015 as the first 3D printing pharmaceutical company in China, Triastek is committed to building a new 3D printing pharmaceutical technology platform with comprehensive proprietary technologies including dosage form design, digital drug development and intelligent manufacturing. I will. Featuring its own Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) 3D printing technology, the company is the first Chinese pharmaceutical company to be accepted into the US FDA’s Emerging Technologies Program. Triastek’s technology provides a customized solution for most oral solid dosage forms. Compared to traditional iterative drug development processes and tablet compression methods, MED3D printing provides a paradigm shift in drug development and manufacturing. The variety of tablet structures provided by 3D printing technology allows accurate and programmed control of drug release profiles, thereby optimizing PK profiles for new and existing drug products.

Triastek has used MED 3D printing technology to build a product pipeline containing new formulations and new combination product candidates aimed at meeting specific clinical needs and thereby improving drug therapy outcomes. .. In January 2021, the company received IND approval from the US FDA for its first product, T19, developed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company’s second product, the T20, received positive pre-IND feedback from the US FDA in March 2021, and the T20’s IND application is scheduled for submission later this year.

In addition to developing its own products, Triastek collaborates with major multinational and Chinese pharmaceutical companies to develop formulations to provide solutions to new, less water-soluble chemicals, as well as a variety of MED3D printing technologies. We are investigating application scenarios. Not only does it extend the life cycle of approved / developed products. Through these collaborations, Triastek is new, unique and competitive by addressing the challenges of new compound development and fine-tuning PK profiles in early product development to reduce human research time. Through drug development, we provide important value propositions to our partner companies. ..

