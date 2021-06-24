As the economy resumes, Apple Bank in-store says retail managers





(Reuters)-Apple Inc is expanding its retail business as the United States moves out of the pandemic, and the combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make stores more popular than ever. Confident, the retail manager told Reuters.

File Photo: On October 16, 2019, the Apple Inc logo hangs at the entrance to the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, NY, USA. REUTERS / Mike Segar

Apple does this when the retail industry is figuring out what the future will look like after a pandemic. This includes consumers who are accustomed to ordering almost everything online.

The answer for Apple is to maintain the reasons for overcoming the pandemic and double the pre-pandemic strategy of pre-pandemic events and non-shopping experiences.

For example, an express counter that pops up to help customers receive online orders more efficiently will be a normal feature of over 500 Apple stores worldwide, all reopened on June 14.

iPhone makers are also adding new Creative Studios programs starting in Los Angeles and Beijing. It aims to teach young people in the underrated community how to use Apple products to create music, movies, and photos. This adds a wider range of classes based on stores designed to help customers contact Apple more often.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and human resources, told Reuters that the company is preparing to open a new store in a refurbished location on Thursday. Apple, a tower theater in downtown Los Angeles, is the second new US retailer since the launch of the pandemic.

Apple grew rapidly during the pandemic, reaching a market capitalization of $ 2 trillion in August 2020 and setting sales records for the iPhone and several other categories.

According to analysts, one of the weaknesses in retail performance was the slowdown in Apple Care sales. This is a device insurance plan that is often upselled when you visit the store, but makes it easier for consumers to skip online. Apple also said it has experienced supply chain failures over the past year, delivered the iPhone 12 later than last year, and will generate billions of dollars in April due to a global semiconductor shortage.

Personal experience

Part of Apple’s retail success during the closure was to streamline the online purchasing and face-to-face receiving process. Apple’s long-standing retail strategy has been to encourage customers to wander through open stores and touch and feel their devices.

During the pandemic, Apple rebuilt many stores with small express counters designed for quick pick-up, but follow up online or set up the device over the phone later. And it gives a personal feel.

According to OBrien, the goal is really speed, which is very different from what you normally experience in retail stores. We want to make sure we get the products they want quickly in that experience they can participate in. But we want to be able to easily talk to them to make sure they have everything they need.

As local rules allow, Apple is returning to face-to-face events and classes in stores. O’Brien said the creative studio’s efforts will eventually be rolled out to other major cities.

Carolina Milanesi, Principal Analyst at Creative Strategies, said such programs are a way for Apple to strengthen its brand with consumers between purchases, in addition to courses designed to teach computer coding and other technical skills. Said that.

The more they can get you to use the device, the more enthusiastic you will be and the more loyal you will be, Milanage said.

Report by Stephen Nellis of San Francisco. Edited by Peter Henderson and Frances Kerry

