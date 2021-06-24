Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the mentor asked him one question over and over again. And that changed his way of teaching.





As CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai is responsible for ensuring that his company keeps moving forward and evolving to keep up with the demands of millions of users and customers around the world.

It’s not an easy task. But Pichai once shared with me one question that helped him remember his role. He learned a question from his mentor, a former Columbia University football coach turned into business coach Bill Campbell.

Whenever they meet, Pichai says, Campbell will ask him:

“What kind of bond did you break this week?”

Campbell wasn’t talking about breaking relationships that would break relationships. Rather, he taught Pichai that he needed to break the stalemate.

Often, when a problem reaches a leader, there are (at least) two good options available to move forward. Both options have their strengths and weaknesses, and both have a share of supporters. Making a decision can move the leader away from half of the team, at least temporarily.

But Pichai’s job as a leader is not to keep everyone happy. Also, don’t let things stand still in the hope that half of the team will change their minds … or hope that the “right” path to move forward will be miraculously revealed. Rather, his job is to move things forward.

Here are some key lessons for new and long-standing leaders.

If you try to please everyone, no one will be pleased.

So how do you fight the tendency to please people and become a better leader?

Here are three suggestions.

Give priority to those you want to please.

If you can’t please everyone, who should you focus on?

That’s a complicated question. And like all the complicated questions, the answer is …

In the business context, the answer depends on where your company is, your role in the company, and your company’s short-term and long-term goals.

For decades, fellow CEO Jeff Bezos has refined the company’s strategy, hoping to be really good at multiple things, and re-shedding a lot of money to please Amazon shareholders. I refused to invest.

That strategy made many unhappy, but it also turned Amazon into one of the most valuable companies in the world-and it led to great profits in the long run. But at the same time, Amazon has been criticized for how it treats employees, especially those who work in entry-level positions.

Consider the following groups of people when deciding who to prioritize.

Your employees Ownership of your client company (including shareholders) Your boss and other major stakeholders

In addition, you and your family need to be considered. Not only because it is “right”, but also because achieving balance and a stable home environment makes you a better leader.

Pursue progress. Not perfect.

In an organization as large as Google (and its parent company Alphabet, which currently has more than 130,000 employees), problems can easily get bogged down. Post-meeting meeting. Discussion after discussion.

But leaders need to keep in mind that their goals are not perfect. The goal is to move things forward and learn from mistakes.

“There are few very important decisions where mistakes can have big consequences,” Pichai explains. “It is a step-by-step decision that leads to progress.”

Take a look at the big picture.

To guide others, you need to give feedback that you need to hear but don’t want to hear. Sometimes that means pushing them out of their comfort zone. You may challenge them to do something they haven’t done before and don’t even believe they can (but you know they do).

And if your tendency still tries to please everyone, ask yourself this question:

Who will be happy if my team fails or the company goes out of business?

So if you want to be a better leader, take a page from Sundar Pichai’s playbook and ask yourself.

“What kind of bond did I break this week?”

Give priority to what you want to please. Pursue progress, not perfection. And look at the big picture.

Because leadership is moving things forward.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

